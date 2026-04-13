Hotel Renovation & Furniture Guide for Franchise Conversion In USA (Complete Strategy)

You bought an independent hotel. Location is solid, property is decent - but the branded hotel down the street pulls occupancy you can't touch. Not because their beds are better. Because that flag does the marketing for them.

Hotel renovation for franchise conversion is not about aesthetics. When you convert an independent property to a franchise in the USA, every inch gets measured against brand standards - and furniture is one of the first things flagged. This guide breaks down the full process, and shows exactly where your decisions make or break franchise approval. If you need a hospitality furniture supplier USA who already knows what Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham are looking for - that part is covered too.