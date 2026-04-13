Hotel Renovation & Furniture Guide for Franchise Conversion In USA (Complete Strategy)

You bought an independent hotel. Location is solid, property is decent - but the branded hotel down the street pulls occupancy you can't touch. Not because their beds are better. Because that flag does the marketing for them.
Hotel renovation for franchise conversion is not about aesthetics. When you convert an independent property to a franchise in the USA, every inch gets measured against brand standards - and furniture is one of the first things flagged. This guide breaks down the full process, and shows exactly where your decisions make or break franchise approval. If you need a hospitality furniture supplier USA who already knows what Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham are looking for - that part is covered too.
Hotel franchise conversion - also called hotel conversion or reflagging - is when an independent hotel changes its affiliation to operate under a major brand like Hilton, Marriott, IHG, or Wyndham. The owner stays. The flag changes.
And that is not all. A hotel franchise conversion USA also means agreeing to the franchisor's Property Improvement Plan - the PIP. That document tells you exactly what needs to change. Some conversions are light. Others require full room renovations, lobby redesigns, and a complete furniture overhaul. The scope depends on the brand and where your property currently stands.
Let's break it down. Why do independent owners convert?
Distribution is the biggest reason. A brand like Marriott or Wyndham brings millions of loyalty members and a global reservation system that an independent hotel cannot replicate on its own budget. This also is helping with rate - branded hotels consistently command higher ADR than independents in the same market, and that premium often outpaces franchise fees over time. Beyond revenue, the operational playbook comes ready. Training, quality audits, and procurement programmes are built in. And for lenders, a franchise flag makes the asset easier to finance and eventually sell.
Every major brand follows roughly the same structure. You submit a franchise application and pay an initial fee - Marriott charges $100,000 plus $300 per room over 250, Hilton charges $85,000 plus $400 per additional room. Then comes a brand inspection, which produces the PIP. That PIP is your renovation bible, with every required change and a timeline attached.
The Franchise Disclosure Document then comes into play - a legal document every prospective franchisee must receive at least 14 days before signing. Get a hospitality attorney to review it before anything is committed.
Brand inspectors check against a checklist. Every line item passes or fails.
Hotel renovation matters because the PIP is non-negotiable. A brand like Holiday Inn Express will not grant a franchise to a property that cannot meet and maintain brand standards - and those standards cover everything from lobby square footage to the exact finish on guestroom furniture. Properties that invest properly in hotel renovation before conversion also tend to achieve better inspection scores, fewer compliance issues after opening, and healthier quality audit scores from day one.
PIP inspections consistently focus on guestrooms (furniture, flooring, lighting, bathroom fixtures), lobby and public areas (check-in experience, lobby furniture, reception desk), corridors, exterior and signage, and amenity areas like fitness rooms and pools. Each area has its own spec, and none of it is negotiable.
Furniture is where most PIPs concentrate the renovation budget - and where most independent hotels are furthest behind.
Every major chain publishes FF&E specifications covering materials, finishes, dimensions, and approved suppliers. Working with hospitality furniture suppliers who are already familiar with these specs - and in some cases are approved vendors for the brand - removes significant risk from the approval process. Sara Hospitality is a La Quinta approved vendor and has delivered projects to Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton Inn, Best Western, Comfort Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Radisson, Quality Inn, Sleep Inn, and Baymont. That vendor track record matters when moving fast on a PIP.
Guestroom casegoods that are off-brand in finish or worn from years of independent use get replaced regardless of their functional condition. The standard is not just durability - it is brand fit. This also is helping with review scores. Guests who stay at branded hotels have a calibrated expectation, and furniture that falls below it shows up in post-stay surveys fast.
Some franchise conversions - particularly in lifestyle and boutique segments - allow customisation within brand parameters. Custom commercial furniture built to meet brand specifications while incorporating property-specific finishes can differentiate a converted property without violating the PIP.
Do an honest assessment first - room count, FF&E condition, fire safety, ADA compliance, mechanical systems, and parking ratios all factor into which brands are a realistic fit. A hospitality consultant doing a pre-application assessment saves the application fee if the fit is wrong.
Not every franchise fits every property. A 60-room roadside property is not an Autograph Collection candidate. But it might be a strong Quality Inn, Baymont, or Best Western. Match the property's scale and location to the right brand tier before spending anything on an application.
Once the application is submitted, the PIP process starts. Start talking to contractors and furniture suppliers immediately - most brands allow 12 to 24 months to complete improvements, and that timeline moves fast. Get FF&E proposals in hand before committing to the PIP timeline.
Work through renovation in a logical sequence - structural and mechanical first, flooring and wall finishes next, FF&E last to avoid damage during construction. Working with a hospitality furniture supplier USA who handles design, brand approval, manufacturing, and delivery under one roof removes coordination risk.
The brand requires staff training before opening under the flag, typically on site within 90 days of the opening date. Getting operations staff trained before the inspection - not after - is what separates properties that hit the ground running from those spending the first year catching up.
Initial franchise application fees run between $50,000 and $100,000. Ongoing royalty fees, marketing contributions, and reservation fees typically total 8 to 15 percent of gross room revenue.
Renovation is the largest variable. A light conversion for a property in decent shape might run $5,000 to $10,000 per room. A full renovation to meet premium brand standards can reach $30,000 to $50,000 per room. FF&E typically accounts for 15 to 25 percent of the renovation budget - meaning furniture procurement alone can run $500,000 to $1.5 million for a 100-room property.
Underestimating the PIP scope is the most common error. A property that looks fine to the owner can have dozens of flagged items in a brand inspection. Choosing the wrong brand for the property's scale and revenue ceiling is a mistake that shows up years later when quality audit scores slip. Leaving furniture procurement too late is also a consistent problem - custom FF&E has lead times, and if orders go in late, opening dates slip. And using non-approved suppliers adds risk even after installation.
Sara Hospitality has supplied the US hospitality industry since 2007, with a manufacturing facility in Atlanta, Georgia and over 550 completed projects. Their Atlanta showroom runs like a mini hotel - six vignettes covering bedroom, lobby, and public area configurations - so owners can walk through realistic room setups before committing to a specification.
Portfolio projects include Mansion Hotel, Best Western Plus Nashville TN, La Quinta Inn & Suites Lexington Park MD, Holiday Inn Express Pigeon Forge TN, Quality Inn Merriam/Kansas City, Country Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express SeaTac, and The Impala Suites - across all major US chains. From bedroom hotel furniture to lobby items, soft seating, vanities, and outdoor furniture, they manage the full FF&E scope under one roof.
A 90-room independent hotel in Nashville, Tennessee was losing occupancy to branded competition in the same corridor. The owner converted to Best Western Plus. The PIP covered guestroom casegoods, lobby furniture, reception desk, corridor finishes, and exterior signage.
Sara Hospitality handled the full FF&E scope, coordinating manufacturing and delivery with the construction schedule so furniture arrived for installation in the final phase - not sitting in storage waiting. The property opened on time, occupancy improved in the first year through loyalty programme bookings, and the renovation paid back faster than the ownership team had modelled.
Hotel franchise conversion works when the hotel renovation is done right - not just well enough to pass the initial inspection, but well enough to sustain standards year after year. The furniture is a brand compliance requirement, a guest experience driver, and a capital decision with direct implications for your PIP timeline.
Working with a hospitality furniture supplier USA who already knows Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham, and Best Western brand standards - and has the manufacturing capability to back it up - is the difference between a conversion that opens on time and one that does not.
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