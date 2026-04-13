The Best Bays and Beaches for Yachting Around Cannes

The Bay of Cannes is considered one of the most beautiful stretches of the French Riviera. Rocky headlands alternate with sandy stretches, and the crystal-clear water allows you to see the seabed at a depth of five to six meters. For those planning to rent a boat in Cannes, the coastline offers dozens of secluded coves inaccessible from land. Within a ten-nautical-mile radius of the old port lie both the bustling beach clubs of the Croisette and the wild coves of the Lérins Islands. Experienced skippers appreciate the local conditions for their predictable winds and convenient anchorages, while beginners value the proximity of marinas and the well-developed infrastructure.
Tip: If you’d like to charter a luxury yacht in Cannes and spend a peaceful day at sea, check out the Croisette de Gard cove, east of Golfe-Juan. It’s sheltered from the mistral by cliffs and is barely mentioned in tourist guidebooks.
Below is a list of tried-and-true spots worth adding to your itinerary. Your choice will depend on the purpose of your trip: swimming with the kids, snorkeling, lunch on board, or a cocktail at sunset.
The two green islands opposite Cannes are visible right from the waterfront. The crossing takes about twenty minutes. Sainte-Marguerite, the larger of the two, is surrounded by pine and eucalyptus groves. The northern side is ideal for anchoring: a sandy bottom, three to four meters deep, and protection from southerly swells. At the eastern tip, there are small pebble beaches that remain uncrowded even in July.
Saint-Honorat has belonged to a Cistercian monastery since the 5th century. Mooring is limited, but anchoring off the western shore is permitted. The monks produce wine and liqueur, which they sell in a shop by the pier. Half an hour ago you were in the heart of a bustling festival town, and now all you can hear are cicadas and the lapping of the water.
When planning a visit to the Lerin Islands, keep a few practical points in mind:
Sainte-Marguerite anchorage: It gets crowded here around noon in the summer, so it’s best to arrive before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m.
No access to the southern shore: The area is part of a marine reserve, and violations are punishable by a fine of up to 1,500 euros.
Snorkeling at the Bâtelier Rocks: underwater visibility reaches fifteen meters, and you can spot sea urchins and moray eels.
Trash and the environment: the islands are part of the Natura 2000 protected area, so please take everything you brought with you back home.
The Lerin Islands are perfect for both family vacations and romantic dinners on board. Don’t try to visit both in a single short trip: each one deserves a full visit.
Heading east from the port of Cannes, you’ll reach an area where the coastline is indented with small bays. Mouan-Sartu Bay, located between Golfe-Juan and Cap-Croix, is a great spot for lunch at anchor. The depth here gradually increases from 1.5 to 6 meters; the bottom is sandy with patches of Posidonia. There are two restaurants on the shore, which can be reached by tender.
Between Juan-les-Pins and Cap d’Antibes lies the Bay of Garoupe: white sand, pine trees right down to the water’s edge, and views of the Estérel Mountains. The anchorage here is exposed, so in windy weather it’s best to move to the harbor at Antibes, which is only a mile and a half away. There is a fee to enter the port of Voban, but nearby you’ll find the historic center, a market, and cafés on the fortress walls.
This stretch of coastline is particularly convenient for those renting boats in Cannes for half a day or a full day. The distances are short, so even in a slow-moving boat, you’ll have time to visit two or three spots in a single day.
The red porphyry cliffs of the Estérel begin beyond La Napoule and stretch all the way to Saint-Raphaël. The contrast between the burgundy cliffs and the turquoise water is so striking that the photos look like they’ve been edited. The coastline is virtually undeveloped, and many beaches are accessible only by water. This makes the area a true paradise for yachtsmen.
The most popular anchorages along this stretch:
Aga Bay, with its gently sloping entrance and sandy bottom;
Malinferne Cove, with cliffs overhanging the water;
Figueirette Bay, at the foot of Pic de l'Ur;
Cape Dramon, with underwater caves ideal for diving.
When planning a visit to Estérel, keep the wind conditions in mind. The mistral is stronger here than in the Bay of Cannes. Check the forecast and make sure you have enough fuel to return to La Napoule or Théoule-sur-Mer.
Yacht Charter French Riviera offers services that allow you to plan an itinerary with stops in the Estérel coves, tailored to the crew’s experience and weather conditions. An experienced skipper will advise you on where to anchor so that the red cliffs are directly behind the stern and the wind doesn’t interfere with your lunch on deck.
The choice of a cove depends on several factors, and experienced sailors recommend assessing them before leaving the marina. Below are the key criteria that both beginners and professionals use as a guide:
Wind direction. The mistral blows from the northwest and picks up around noon. On days like these, the eastern bays are more comfortable than the western ones.
Water depth and seabed type. Sand holds an anchor less securely than clay, and Posidonia is protected by law, so anchoring on it is prohibited.
Distance from the port. If you’re renting a boat for half a day, plan for no more than five miles one way so you have time left over for swimming.
Availability of amenities. Restaurants, mooring buoys, and restrooms aren’t available everywhere; wild camping spots require self-sufficiency.
If you're traveling with a large group, consider chartering a private boat in Cannes. This option lets you plan your day exactly as you like: snorkeling around the islands in the morning, lunch in a quiet cove in the afternoon, and returning to port at sunset.
Before heading out on the water, it’s a good idea to go through a quick checklist:
Download a Navionics offline map with depth charts and buoy locations.
Check the wind forecast on Windguru or Météo Marine two hours before departure.
Bring a mask and snorkel, even if you don’t plan to dive—the water off the Estérel often changes your mind.
Bring enough drinking water—about 1.5 liters per person on a hot day.
Following these steps will help you avoid any surprises and allow you to focus on enjoying the sea.
The coastline around Cannes is such that every outing reveals something unexpected. In the morning, you might have breakfast by the red cliffs of the Estérel, and a couple of hours later, you’ll drop anchor by the monastery walls of Sainte-Honorate. The distances are short, the weather is favorable for most of the season, and even a single day on the water leaves impressions you won’t get on the Croisette beach. The Riviera is generous to those willing to view the coast from the sea.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.