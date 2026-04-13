The Best Bays and Beaches for Yachting Around Cannes

Heading east from the port of Cannes, you’ll reach an area where the coastline is indented with small bays. Mouan-Sartu Bay, located between Golfe-Juan and Cap-Croix, is a great spot for lunch at anchor. The depth here gradually increases from 1.5 to 6 meters; the bottom is sandy with patches of Posidonia. There are two restaurants on the shore, which can be reached by tender.

Between Juan-les-Pins and Cap d’Antibes lies the Bay of Garoupe: white sand, pine trees right down to the water’s edge, and views of the Estérel Mountains. The anchorage here is exposed, so in windy weather it’s best to move to the harbor at Antibes, which is only a mile and a half away. There is a fee to enter the port of Voban, but nearby you’ll find the historic center, a market, and cafés on the fortress walls.

This stretch of coastline is particularly convenient for those renting boats in Cannes for half a day or a full day. The distances are short, so even in a slow-moving boat, you’ll have time to visit two or three spots in a single day.