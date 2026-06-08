The Little Things You Can Do to Feel Grounded During the Holidays

If you’re feeling stressed out during the holidays, you’re not alone. Despite the bright lights, warm drinks, and heartwarming Christmas cards, many people find the holiday season overwhelming. Between the demands of family and the stress of creating the perfect holiday mood, it can be tough to find time for yourself in all the chaos.
Luckily, there are plenty of simple ways to ground yourself and remember the true reason for the season, letting you slow down and appreciate what truly matters.
Have too many holiday parties on the calendar? With so many people to see, it’s easy to suddenly find yourself overbooked to the point where you can’t remember if you already wore that ugly sweater. Consider these quick tips:
Use a calendar or planner to keep track of your obligations.
Give yourself a time you’re going to arrive and leave, so you don’t feel stuck making the same small talk repeatedly.
Don’t be afraid to turn down an invite if you’ve got too much on your plate.
The holiday season is a marathon, not a sprint. Pacing yourself allows you to see more people and avoid getting burnt out on holiday cheer.
Shopping during the holiday season can leave even the most enthusiastic holiday fan feeling like The Grinch. Making a list early in the season can help provide structure and guide your shopping and having an idea of what you’re getting everyone can help you avoid wasting time at unnecessary stores and fighting crowds at the last minute.
If you can, try shopping during off-hours like weekday mornings instead of trekking to the mall with everyone else on Black Friday.
Planning to start your shopping early is a great way to avoid adding unnecessary stress to your holiday season.
It may seem obvious, but remembering to breathe is a simple way to find peace and stability when the holidays start to overwhelm. Try this simple breathing exercise:
Breathe in for four beats
Hold your breath for four beats
Breathe out for four beats
Using this technique can lower your heart rate and give your mind some space, allowing you to push through and tackle those stressful holiday moments. The best part? There’s no special equipment or space requirements to focus on your breathing. Even if your big holiday dinner is running behind or you’re stuck in traffic on the way to your office party, you can still feel grounded by remembering to breathe.
While the holiday season is a fantastic time to connect and reconnect with friends and family, don’t forget to find space to celebrate the season in your special way.
Whether it’s cozying up with a book by the fire, blasting your favorite holiday tunes as you bake, or throwing on that classic holiday special you loved from your childhood, there are so many ways to create moments of joy throughout the season. You could even take a walk and enjoy the chance to show off your winter outfit that’s been waiting patiently all year.
Use this time to stay present and enjoy the season, rather than worrying about everything that needs to be done.
With the holidays coming at the end of the year, it’s a great opportunity to take time and reflect on the things you’re grateful for. Keep a gratitude journal and keep track of the little things that make you feel happy and hopeful. Take some time to set intentions for the new year to set yourself up for a fresh start. Focusing on the good things in life can remind you of the true meaning of the holidays, even when things feel overwhelming and stressful.
Remember, the holidays are supposed to be a time to reflect, recharge, and enjoy time with loved ones. If you’re stressed out, it can keep you from feeling rested for the new year. Staying grounded can help you navigate both the expected stresses that come every year and the unexpected crises that pop up at the last minute. Take a breath, find your peace, and set yourself up for holiday success.
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