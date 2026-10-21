Moving to Dallas? How to Rent Smarter Before You Ever Pack a Box

People ask this a lot, and the answer is usually yes, mostly for the hours it hands back. A locator spends all day on the phone with leasing offices. They know who has openings and who's running a move-in special this month. You say what matters, and you get a short list rather than a scrolling habit.

Dallas Apartment Locators says on its site that the service costs renters nothing, since the apartment communities pay a commission once a lease is signed. You name the locator as your referral on the application, and that's about it. The site also says the team is licensed by the Texas Real Estate Commission. Don't just take anyone's word on that. The commission has a license holder search you can use yourself, and it's worth doing with anybody who helps you sign a lease.