How do casinos determine the game's payout percentage (RTP)?

Return to Player (RTP) is a percentage showing how much of the total money wagered in a casino game will be returned to players over time. It serves as one of the most important metrics used in online casinos to understand a game's theoretical payout level.

For example, if a slot machine has an RTP of 96%, this theoretically means the game will return €96 for every €100 wagered. The calculation is based on long-term results, however, short-term results are possible and can vary significantly. Over time and across many players, the results edge closer to the theoretical percentage.

RTP features on different types of casino games. But popular games include slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, and other digital casino games. Each game has its RTP value based primarily on its rules, payout structure, and mathematical design.

Game developers always try to keep things open. For this reason, they publish RTP information to help players compare different games. Consequently, a higher RTP will likely deliver long-term returns for players. However, there's no guarantee for individual wins in any single session.