What is a Random Number Generator (RNG)?

Since the inception of casino games, randomness has always been a fundamental element. Physical casino games had to depend on mechanical randomness. But with the introduction of electronic slot machines in the late 20th century, the concept of randomness began to transition from mechanical to digital-based systems. With the evolution of technology, the physical machines were replaced by computerized systems.

By the 1980s and 90s, computerized slots depended on various algorithms to generate random results. But the algorithms had some flaws. When online casinos began to appear in the mid-1990s, RNG technology became a stable presence. Players could no longer see the physical operations of the game, but with software, they can experience more fairness and transparency.

Regulatory bodies and independent testing laboratories had important roles to play. They began auditing RNG systems to guarantee fair online casino games with outcomes free from the manipulation of people or machines. RNG technology is now a standard requirement used by many licensed online casinos and game developers.