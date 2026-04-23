Luxury Lifestyle of Football Stars Ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Hakimi gives the Paris version of this story a different tone. PSG confirmed in November 2025 that its vice-captain had won the 2025 CAF African Player of the Year award, becoming the first player from the club to take that prize and the first Moroccan winner since Mustapha Hadji in 1998, while Morocco had already sealed qualification for the World Cup back in September 2025. Paris gives that kind of success a softer frame than Madrid or Riyadh, but the luxury is there in the tailoring, the photographers, the sponsor obligations, and the rhythm of a city that treats fashion and football as neighboring industries. On the pitch, Hakimi still plays with the same timing that made him so valuable in Qatar in 2022: hold the width, wait half a second, then arrive from the blind side when the winger has already fixed the full-back in place.