Inside the 2026 Kentucky Derby: The Horses, the Style, and the Spectacle

The 2026 Kentucky Derby runs May 2 at Churchill Downs in Kentucky. It kicks off this year's Triple Crown. The Derby ranks as thoroughbred racing's top event and the peak of competition. The 2026 edition blends veteran horses with young contenders and a spectacle like no other.

The most thrilling two minutes in sports grip the world when the bell rings and the gates open on the path to Triple Crown fame. It's a race and festival for racing enthusiasts and casual fans alike.

Tradition is ever-present. It provides a depth to the experience that attracts horse racing fans from all over the world, be they attending in person or watching a live stream.

The horse entering the winner’s paddock will receive a garland of red roses draped around its neck. This tradition started in 1904 and gives the race its "Run for the Roses" nickname. For racing fans, Red Roses are appropriate, a salute to the love of the Kentucky Derby that is shared by all who experience it.