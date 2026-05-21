The Biggest NBA Games That Stayed in the Memory

The last completed NBA season, 2024-25, ended with Oklahoma City lifting the title and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander owning the league’s biggest stage. It was not a quiet season. The Thunder won 68 games, the Pacers turned late deficits into theatre, and the playoffs produced enough strange endings to make every lead feel temporary.

For clarity, this looks back at the 2024-25 campaign, not the ongoing 2025-26 postseason. That distinction matters because May 2026 basketball is still being written.