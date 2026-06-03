When Gaming Meets Living: How Digital Casinos Are Influencing Home Leisure Trends in Canadian Cities

Canadian consumers are embracing premium home entertainment systems, including streaming, gaming, and online platforms, at an unprecedented rate. This shift to at-home leisure experiences is evident in recent 2024 reports indicating that Canadians spent 25% of their waking hours online, totalling approximately 41 billion hours, with an additional seven billion hours spent on connected TV.

As media consumption continues to rise, many Canadians are reshaping their home designs to prioritize leisure. By examining the evolution of home entertainment, we can see how Canadians have adapted their lifestyles as they relate to digital gaming,