Beyond the Hype: How Reliable Is Modern Sports Data?

There is a particular kind of person who treats their weekends like a second job. Not because they have to, but because following their teams properly used to demand it. The Saturday morning spent three tabs deep in injury reports. The spreadsheet that started as a bit of fun and quietly became a chore. The nagging sense that staying genuinely informed about sport had stopped being a pleasure and started being admin.

If time is the real luxury of modern professional life, and most people who have any of both would agree it is, then this is a strange way to spend it. We have optimised almost everything else. The way we travel, the way we eat, the way we manage our money and our calendars. Sport, somehow, stayed stuck in the era of manual labour. That is finally changing, and it is worth understanding how, because the technology behind it is more interesting, and more honest about its limits, than the breathless marketing around it suggests.