Screenwriter Bennett Graebner on Why Jane Austen Keeps Coming Back

Hollywood treats originality as a hunt for a premise no one has seen. Graebner's career points the other way, toward character built from the ground up. His Bachelor work and his screenwriting run on the same rule, which he describes as starting with character.

"I'm just doing the same thing I was doing in screenwriting," Graebner has said of that throughline. "Telling stories with beginnings and middles and ends, planting and payoff, and starting with character." Austen is the proof of concept at scale, an author whose people are so fully built that the plots regenerate on their own.

Recent history keeps proving the point. Bridget Jones built a four-film franchise on Pride and Prejudice's bones. It kept Austen's people and changed only the wallpaper. Those bones did the work. Studios aren't adapting Austen for the plots, which audiences know by heart. They're adapting her because the characters survive any era you drop them into.

Failure usually comes from the opposite mistake. Adapt the surface and lose the interiority, and you get a handsome costume drama nobody remembers. Plenty of Austen adaptations have died exactly that way, faithful to the bonnets and deaf to the irony. What survives is the voice inside the character's head, the gap between what she says and what she actually wants.