How to Choose the Right Tennis Racquet for Your Playing Level

The right racquet should make tennis feel easier, not harder. When the frame suits how you play, mishits sting less, the ball lands deeper, and your arm feels better the next morning. When it does not, you spend the hit fighting gear instead of enjoying the rally.
Choosing a frame feels simpler when you start with your current level, narrow the choice to two or three specs you can feel on court, then test before you buy.
Start with your current level, not your dream game. It is tempting to buy the frame your favourite pro uses. Whether that's a top Australian player or an international star, resist that. A racquet built for someone hitting heavy topspin for hours can feel heavy and unforgiving in casual hands.
It is tempting to buy the frame your favourite pro uses. Resist that. A racquet built for someone hitting heavy topspin for hours can feel heavy and unforgiving in casual hands.
Try this quick self-check: how often do you play, where do you usually meet the ball, and do mishits send a jolt through your arm? A frame that fits your level should feel forgiving when you are starting out, predictable as you improve, and stable when you add pace.
You do not need to memorise a spec sheet. A handful of numbers do most of the work.
A bigger hitting surface gives you more power and a larger sweet spot. A smaller head rewards precision but punishes mistakes. Head sizes are commonly grouped as midsize (85 to 96 square inches), midplus (96 to 106), oversize (107 to 115), and super oversize (116 and up). Wilson describes oversize as roughly 106 square inches and up, and notes that larger heads generally add power and forgiveness. Newer players usually do best in the oversize range.
Most adult strung racquets weigh roughly 255 to 340 grams (about 9 to 12 ounces). Lighter frames are easier to swing and quicker around the net. Heavier ones feel more solid and absorb pace, but they tire you faster. Pick the lightest frame that still feels stable when you hit. A head-light balance helps the racquet feel nimble.
An open pattern, often 16 by 19, helps spin and lift. A denser pattern, such as 18 by 20, gives a flatter, more controlled launch. If you tend to hit long, a denser pattern can help.
Frames carry a stiffness rating, sometimes shown as RA. Stiffer frames return more power but can transmit more shock. Tennis Warehouse advises players with arm or shoulder issues to look for frames with an RA of 66 or less.
Grip size matters. For the index finger test, hold the racquet in a forehand grip, then slide your other hand's index finger into the gap between your fingertips and palm. A snug fit is about right. A typical overgrip adds roughly 1.6 mm (about 1/16 inch).
Treat these as guidance, not rules. They give you a sensible starting point to test from.
Beginner or social: roughly 100 to 110 square inches, about 270 to 300 g strung, head-light to even balance, a 16 by 19 pattern, and softer strings at mid tension.
Improver: around 98 to 102 square inches, about 290 to 315 g strung, and slightly head-light. Try 16 by 19 or 18 by 20 to fine-tune the ball's launch and spin.
Advanced: around 97 to 100 square inches, 305 g and up, head-light, with a denser pattern if you hit long under pace.
Specs on paper only get you so far. Try the same routine with each frame: five cross-court groundstrokes, five defensive blocks, five serves, and five volleys. After each one, note comfort, timing, and whether the ball landed where you wanted. The frame that feels easy to hit deep is usually the one.
Australian hard courts and summer heat are worth planning around. A frame that feels lively in a cool indoor hall can play differently under the sun, so test in conditions close to where you usually play.
To try before you buy, local clubs and shops are a great start, and several stores run demo programs. If you want to compare models side by side and book a short demo before buying, an Australian tennis specialist can be a practical place to start. SturdyRacquets is one such retailer, with tennis and pickleball ranges and a product comparison feature. As listed on its demo page (accessed 29 June 2026), SturdyRacquets offers in-store demos with more than 100 racquets, a posted fee of $10 for two days, and $10 credit if you buy within 30 days. Tennis Only also runs an online demo program that delivers anywhere in Australia.
Strings change the feel as much as the frame. Softer strings tend to be kinder on the arm. Tighter tension gives more control, while looser tension adds power. Start near the middle of the recommended range and adjust from there.
To maximize racquet power through the right string and tension setup, Wilson suggests starting multifilament strings around 24 to 25 kg (53 to 55 pounds), and cautions against stringing polyester above roughly 24.5 kg (54 pounds). Heat can change how a stringbed responds, including stiffness and tension loss, so during an Australian summer, consider a small seasonal tension tweak.
If you are arranging a demo, restring, or accessory order through a shop such as SturdyRacquets, ask what string and tension are in the demo frame. That detail helps you judge the racquet fairly.
A frame that plays beautifully in week one can go dead without you noticing. As a rough guide, restring as many times per year as you play per week. Avoid leaving a racquet in a hot car, and do not underestimate a fresh overgrip.
Choosing a frame does not need to be stressful. Match it to how you play today, focus on the two or three specs you can actually feel, and give each option a short on-court test before you decide. That covers most of the decision.
If you want to sharpen your strokes too, this guide to improving your tennis technique on TheTimes.com.au is a useful next read.
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