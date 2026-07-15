How to Choose the Right Tennis Racquet for Your Playing Level

Specs on paper only get you so far. Try the same routine with each frame: five cross-court groundstrokes, five defensive blocks, five serves, and five volleys. After each one, note comfort, timing, and whether the ball landed where you wanted. The frame that feels easy to hit deep is usually the one.

Australian hard courts and summer heat are worth planning around. A frame that feels lively in a cool indoor hall can play differently under the sun, so test in conditions close to where you usually play.

To try before you buy, local clubs and shops are a great start, and several stores run demo programs. If you want to compare models side by side and book a short demo before buying, an Australian tennis specialist can be a practical place to start. SturdyRacquets is one such retailer, with tennis and pickleball ranges and a product comparison feature. As listed on its demo page (accessed 29 June 2026), SturdyRacquets offers in-store demos with more than 100 racquets, a posted fee of $10 for two days, and $10 credit if you buy within 30 days. Tennis Only also runs an online demo program that delivers anywhere in Australia.