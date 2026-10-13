Mitch Jones: From World of Warcraft to the World of Live Entertainment

“We are actively working on producing our own version of a video game I’ve been playing since I was a kid and I can’t wait to stream it and show the fans what we’ve been putting our effort into,” Jones says. This project reflects a new direction for Jones, whose career has consistently moved between gaming, IRL content, livestreaming, and entertainment. Now, he is exploring ways to use his established audience and production infrastructure to create experiences that can exist across multiple forms of media. At the center of that work, however, is the community that has followed Jones throughout his career. Despite the increasing scale of his productions, he continues to prioritize direct interaction.