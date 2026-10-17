Padel Gifts for Christmas Start With the Right Racket

The numbers 3K, 12K and 18K describe the carbon weave. For a gift, read them as a guide to feel.

3K carbon is the softer option, around 355 grams with a soft core. It gives more comfort and control, for a beginner or an intermediate player.

12K carbon is the all-round choice, around 365 grams with a medium core. It fits anyone who has played for three months or more and wants control and power in balance.

18K carbon is stiff and built for power. It belongs with an experienced player who likes to attack, and it is not a first racket.

If you are not sure of their level, choose 12K. It is the safest all-round pick for most players, not a racket they have to grow into. At Eterna Sports, the two 12K models, Bel Air Green and Soho Blue, share a teardrop shape and even balance and differ only in color. If they are experienced and particular about shape or weight, check their current racket first.