The Appeal of Games You Can Play for Ten Minutes and Walk Away From

Not every game needs an hour of your evening.

Sometimes you have ten minutes before dinner, a short break between meetings, or half an hour in a hotel room before heading out. Other times, you're waiting for an appointment with no clear idea of when your name will be called.

These are awkward stretches of free time. Too short to settle into something elaborate, but long enough to want a little entertainment.

That's where familiar card games, word puzzles and logic games have an advantage. They offer something to do without requiring much preparation, and many are easy to put aside when it's time to leave.

The appeal isn't necessarily that they're easy. It's that they let you decide how much time to give them.