Oddin.gg launched eHockey in late September 2026, offering sportsbooks a schedule of about 1,600 studio matches a month. People compete head-to-head in a hockey video game, and a match typically takes 16 to 20 minutes. The betting feed covers markets both before the opening faceoff and during live play. Fixtures run around the clock on a schedule separate from professional hockey.

Fixture names on a sportsbook menu, as on xbet 1, tell bettors which event their wager refers to. With eHockey, that means a studio contest with its own start time and score. The launch took place at the supplier level, where sportsbook operators can choose whether to add the feed to their event lists.