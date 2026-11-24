Oddin.gg launched eHockey in late September 2026, offering sportsbooks a schedule of about 1,600 studio matches a month. People compete head-to-head in a hockey video game, and a match typically takes 16 to 20 minutes. The betting feed covers markets both before the opening faceoff and during live play. Fixtures run around the clock on a schedule separate from professional hockey.
Fixture names on a sportsbook menu, as on xbet 1, tell bettors which event their wager refers to. With eHockey, that means a studio contest with its own start time and score. The launch took place at the supplier level, where sportsbook operators can choose whether to add the feed to their event lists.
A month with about 1,600 games works out to just over 50 fixtures a day across a 30-day month. The figure describes the scale of the schedule. It also explains how an eHockey listing can sit beside live sport during hours when the professional hockey calendar has few games on.
A short match gives several markets time to play out. The match winner is decided at the end, while a period market can be decided along the way. The launch lineup also lets bettors follow the goals of one side or the scoring of both sides together.
Handicaps and goal parity are also part of the launch lineup. An odd-or-even selection depends on whether the goal count in its market ends on an odd or even number. A correct-score ticket depends on the totals for both sides. A 3–2 finish and a 4–1 finish both produce five goals, while the correct-score tickets for those results are different.
A handicap adds another distinction. The selection depends on the adjusted score, so a side can win the game without covering its handicap. At a hypothetical minus 1.5 goals, a one-goal win would fall short.
A fixture that lasts around twenty minutes compresses the time between a pre-match wager and the result. It also brings more opportunities to bet again within a single session. With one game ending and another due to start, a set stopping time can help keep a short session from rolling into the next set of fixtures.
For live bettors, the period and score give the market its immediate context. A match winner selection and a period winner selection can point to opposite sides after the same goal. A team can trail overall while leading in the current period. The two markets on the launch list give bettors different ways to follow the same stretch of play.
Oddin.gg handles the trading in-house. Its launch announcement described two ways for sportsbook operators to carry the product.
Odds feed. Existing feed and trading clients could request activation at launch and integrate eHockey into their own sportsbook menus.
Embedded interface. Oddin.gg announced a wider rollout of its iFrame after the SBC Summit in Lisbon. An iFrame puts the supplier’s interface inside an operator’s site.
The initial release therefore gave existing feed customers a route to add the fixtures first. The broader rollout was set out as a separate step. Both routes serve the same schedule of studio contests, with the operator deciding which content to add to its sportsbook.
The launch gives hockey bettors another fixture list to follow between professional games. In the eHockey feed, the next start time comes from a studio schedule that keeps running after the last rink game of the night.
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