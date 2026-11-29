Best For: Families wanting a premium 12ft trampoline with exceptional build quality, a smooth and controlled bounce, and easy long-term ownership

The SpaceJump Astro 12ft earns first place by getting the balance right for growing families. It is roomy enough for bigger movement, compact enough for most yards, and focused on what shapes everyday satisfaction: a heavy-duty galvanized steel frame, a deep, responsive bounce, and a 360-degree safety net that keeps active play contained.

Quality begins with the frame. SpaceJump builds the core structural parts from high-tensile steel tubing, coats them in zinc through galvanizing, and then finishes the visible steel in black powder coat. This multi-layer anti-rust treatment gives the Astro excellent structural stability and year-round weather resistance, so it is made for long-term backyard durability rather than a handful of summers.

Beneath the mat, 70 zinc-galvanized, high-tensile ThrusterSprings provide a consistent, deep bounce suited to jumpers of all ages. Safety is part of the design from the start. The Infinity Net is tightly woven from UV-resistant material that SpaceJump says is three times stronger than typical nets, and the Protective Edge pad uses thick foam to cover the springs and frame gaps. Curved, impact-absorbing safety poles hold jumpers away from the frame, while SpaceJump's current enclosures feature a self-closing, overlapping net entry, with no zipper to break or be left open.

Intertek independently tests SpaceJump trampolines against the ASTM F381-16 and ASTM F2225-15 trampoline standards. The Astro 12ft carries a 220 lb maximum individual user weight and a 330 lb total weight capacity.

Value continues after checkout. At $849, the Astro 12ft includes free 1–2 business day delivery (estimated) and a 5-year frame warranty, plus 1 year of coverage on the mat, springs, pads, net, and poles. Owners can reach SpaceJump through a US support line, email, or live chat, and replacement parts are easy to find and sold direct, making the Astro a dependable buy-once choice for years of jumping.