‘Seas’ The Day & Get Ready For Summer Fun!

Here’s a first look at what attendees can see & do at the 2024 Discover Boating New

York Boat Show:

See & shop the most comprehensive selection of boat brands and types in the tri-state area, from center consoles and yachts to family cruisers, pontoons, and wake sports boats. Plus, take advantage of Boat Show sales on the newest boating accessories, marine electronics, and on-the-water must-haves.

Discover Boating Beach Club – The #1 destination for the ultimate in summer vibes!

Indoor Paddle Sports Pool – Get on the water in the dead of winter and experience the fun of stand-up paddle boarding (SUP) and kayaking firsthand. The Show supplies everything you need to take a test ride – no experience needed. (Open to guests aged 10 years or older).

o Island-inspired cocktails and mocktails – plus beach games!

o Various events and parties throughout the 5 days of the Show, all surrounded by hundreds of the coolest new boats on the market today.