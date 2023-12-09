‘Seas’ The Day & Get Ready For Summer Fun!
What:
Discover Boating® New York Boat Show® in partnership with Progressive® Insurance, docks at the Javits Center January 24-28, 2024, inviting tri-state water lovers to escape the cold and plunge into summer fun. Experience the best of the boat life with Discover Boating Beach Club fun including an indoor paddle sports pool, the biggest selection of new boats and marine gear in the tri-state area, and five days of fun for the whole family.
Here’s a first look at what attendees can see & do at the 2024 Discover Boating New
York Boat Show:
See & shop the most comprehensive selection of boat brands and types in the tri-state area, from center consoles and yachts to family cruisers, pontoons, and wake sports boats. Plus, take advantage of Boat Show sales on the newest boating accessories, marine electronics, and on-the-water must-haves.
Discover Boating Beach Club – The #1 destination for the ultimate in summer vibes!
Indoor Paddle Sports Pool – Get on the water in the dead of winter and experience the fun of stand-up paddle boarding (SUP) and kayaking firsthand. The Show supplies everything you need to take a test ride – no experience needed. (Open to guests aged 10 years or older).
o Island-inspired cocktails and mocktails – plus beach games!
o Various events and parties throughout the 5 days of the Show, all surrounded by hundreds of the coolest new boats on the market today.
Kids’ Build-a-Boat: Beyond the fun of climbing aboard hundreds of boats to play captain, little skippers will have boatloads of fun creating one-of-a-kind nautical masterpieces inspired by their time at the show.
Free “Boating 101” education for new boaters at Fred's Shed How-To Center, presented by Progressive® featuring a variety of daily seminars and demos cover everything from getting started to service, maintenance, updating, and operating.
Conservation Village features the annual ‘New York Says No to Plastic’ contest, with local school projects that show how reducing plastic will help protect our water resources. The winning school team will be awarded a $500 grant to fund their continued environmental efforts. Plus, stop by and discover how recreational boating is working to help sustain our planet and waters for future generations with exhibitors like the Clean Earth Project, an eco-friendly women-owned lifestyle brand for outdoor enthusiasts that works to raise awareness, reduce waste, and create a cleaner lifestyle. All product sales help support their beach and community cleanup initiatives and protect the environment.
When:
Wednesday-Sunday, January 24-28, 2024
Weds-Fri: 12:00pm-8:00pm; Sat: 10:00am-8:00pm; Sun: 10:00am-6:00pm
Where:
Javits Center, 655 West 34th Street, New York, NY
Tickets:
$18 for adult tickets purchased online at NYBoatShow.com; $20 for adult tickets purchased on site during the days of the show; children 12 and under get in FREE.
FREE admission for active/veteran military, active/retired first responders and USCG & USCGA members on Opening Day: Wednesday, January 24.
All guests who attend on Thursday, January 25 after 5:00 pm enjoy 50% off regular admission.