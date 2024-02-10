Super Bowl 2024: A Woman's Guide to Football, Festivities, and Empowerment

While the spotlight often shines on players, let's celebrate the incredible women changing the game. Female coach, Kathryn Smith became the first full-time NFL Coach in 2016 paving the way for a record 9 NFL Female Coaches in the 2023 Season. NFL Officials Sarah Thomas, Maia Chaka and Robin DeLorenzo are making officiating history.

Move over, playbooks, these women are rewriting the rules! They're proving that leadership isn't about what you wear, it's about what you do. So, get ready for a whole new kind of huddle, one that's fierce, fearless, and totally redefining the game.