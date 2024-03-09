Female Skipper Alexia Barrier's Limosa Crew Makes Waves & History

Ms. Barrier recruited world class women sailors from all over the world to join her team. They had already previously proven their merits after a very successful run at the RORC Transatlantic Race in Grenada in January - a grueling 3000 mile course that took the overall winning team - USA's Warrior Won 12 days to accomplish.

With an impressive fourth-place finish in their class and fulfilling the goal of completing it in under 8 days, Team Limosa beat out many renowned seasoned sailors, including previous race winners! Alexia became the first Mod 70 woman skipper to cross the finish line.