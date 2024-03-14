Gliding Through the Everglades

The other morning, my two friends and I had the privilege of embarking on a remarkable journey as we coasted through the Everglades, discovering its hidden wonders during an exclusive boat ride with Epic Airboat Tours. We were accompanied by two men, Mike and Josh, who both grew up in the Everglades and know every square acre of the region. They immediately mentioned to us how the most common misconception regarding the Everglades is that it’s classified as a black, muddy swamp filled with alligators and crocodiles. However, according to the experts, the Everglades has some of the cleanest and clearest water in the world because the river is constantly flowing through sawgrass. The quality of the water is so pristine that the Everglades is referred to by many as the “River of Grass.”