LIV Golf Miami: A Spectacular Showcase of Sporting Excellence and Luxury

Perhaps the best part of the day was when we took a seat next to the green of the 15th hole, the shortest par 3 on the course. This peninsula green requires pinpoint precision as there are two distinct elevation changes on the green. Koepka and Dechambeau both plopped their balls onto the green and controlled their spin to perfection. The crowd was in awe and portrayed their excitement by emphatically applauding. As we made our way to the clubhouse, we made sure to watch a hole of Joaquin Niemann, one of the most promising talents in the sport. For a guy with a small figure, it is extraordinary how Niemann is not only capable of pulverizing golf balls over 330 yards, but can also shape the ball both ways in a versatile manner. We watched Niemann pummel one straight down the middle and then proceeded to stand right next to him for his approach to the green.