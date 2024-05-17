Xander Schauffele Ties Major Record with Stunning 62 at PGA Tour Opener

In the opening round of the PGA tour, Xander Schauffele showcased his prowess on the grand stage, tying the record for the lowest round at a major championship, shooting an incredible 62 in the first round.
New records seem broken yearly, and fans are treated to stellar performances at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. With nine birdies and no bogeys, Schauffele broke the course record and stayed at the top of the leaderboard after day one.
Scauffele remained humble and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete at the game's highest level. Despite narrowly missing a chance to set a major record with a birdie putt on the final hole, his commanding lead on the leaderboard spoke volumes about his performance.
“I can’t nitpick,” Scauffele said at the PGA Tour when asked to compare the two rounds. “I’ll take a 62 in any major any day.”
The Leaderboard for Round 1:
1. Xander Scauffele (-9) 62
T2 Tony Finau (-6) 62
T2 Sahith Theegala (-6) 65
T2 Mark Hubbard (-6) 65
T5 Rory Mcllroy (-5) 66
T5 Tom Kim (-5) 66
T12 Brooks Koepa (-4) 67
T12 Taylor Moore (-4) 67
T12 Scottie Scheffler (-4) 67
T32 Justin Thomas (-2) 69
T32 Keegan Bradley (-2) 69
T85 Adam Scott (+1) 72
T85 Tiger Woods (+1) 72
T126 Phil Mickelson (+3) 74
Playing alongside fellow competitor Justin Thomas, Schauffele’s remarkable round left an inedible mark on the tournament. Thomas acknowledged Schauffele’s talent and praised his complete game and consistent performance.
But for Schauffele, the journey to a major championship victory is still something he’s searching for. Despite numerous top-10 finishes, including the remarkable showing at last year’s U.S. Open, he has yet to claim the Wannamaker trophy. However, his start for today’s round gives him a significant advantage in reaching that victory he’s been waiting for in his career.
The recent Masters winner Scottie Scheffler had a solid showing in his 10th appearance on the PGA tour. Scheffler produced a moment of magic on his first hole of the round, holing out for eagle from 167 yards with just two swings. He shot 67 for his final score and now sits tied in 12th place on the leaderboard. The Green Jacket winner reflected on areas of improvement with his overall performance and is confident as he looks ahead to the rest of the tournament.
Four-time PGA Championship winner Tiger Woods encountered challenges in his 23rd appearance at the tournament. Woods culminated in back-to-back bogeys that resulted in a closing one-over 72, placing him tied at 85th on the leaderboard. The car accident that he suffered in 2021 has set a significant setback in his career playing golf.
Woods remains optimistic despite the hole he has to climb. He is capable of overcoming setbacks and rising to the occasion when it matters most.
“You have just to grind it out; it’s a marathon. Major championships are long grinds...it’s not a sprint,” the 48-year-old said Thursday.”
Can Schauffele continue his dominance for three more days to win his first Wanamaker trophy, or will Woods and the rest of the field catch up to the front-runner?
That question will eventually be answered, but we know that the 2024 PGA tour has already started with dozens of enticing storylines, so it looks like there will be an unbelievable finish at Louisville, Kentucky.
