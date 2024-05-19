PGA Championship Day 3 Winners and Losers

Colin Morikawa climbs to the top of the leaderboard, tying for first place with Xander Schauffele after he birdied the 18th to finish out 4-under 67 round, moving him to 15-under on the week
Day 3 of the 2024 PGA Championship is in the books. The event started with Schauffele maintaining a narrow lead, as only five other golfers have led the entire way in the last 40 years. Right behind him, Morikawa was a shot back to start the day, but he quickly matched Schauffele at 15-under. The two will enter Sunday tied at 15-under in the lead in a very close game that can go either way, as fourth place to first is only separated by two strokes.
Morikawa’s steady play and birdie on the 18th hole capped off a 4-under 67 round, in which he moved to 15-under for the tournament. He’s off to a 66,65, and 67 starts with 15 birdies going into a tightly contested game on Sunday. Sharing the lead into the final day, Morikawa has positioned himself perfectly for a potential victory to bring home the Wanamaker trophy.
Matching Morikawa’s birdie on the 18th, Schauffele ended his round, shooting a 68 and reaching 15-under. Schauffele has already led the field the entire way, but this time, he has real company behind him as he shares the spot with Morikawa. Schauffele still shows that he is arguably the No.1 golfer in the world, showcasing his consistency and resilience.
Bryson arguably had the best afternoon in the event. Despite being in a three-way tie for fourth place, the 30-year-old’s dramatic chip-in eagle on the 18th hole was the biggest highlight of the day. It brought him to 13-under and just two strokes behind the leaders. His 4-under 67 round keeps him in strong contention to win the Wanamaker trophy.
Despite just missing the birdie at the 18th, Lowry’s 9-under 62 was an incredible feat, tying the course record and becoming the fifth player to shoot a 62 in a major. His performance pushes him within distance striking of the leaders, and he is now tied with Viktor Hovland and DeChambeau for fourth place.
Theegala’s impressive chip-in birdie behind the 15th green brought him to 13-under. But, he then left his eagle opportunity short and hit the short birdie at the 18th to finish 3-under 63 and move up to third place in the leaderboard. The 26-year-old’s steady performance put him in the mix for the final round, and he will be paired with Lowry for the final round in the second to last group.
To everyone's surprise, the leaderboard saw some unexpected shifts, with several names dropping and others climbing up. Many surprises came after Scottie Scheffler had a complicated morning yesterday and got arrested early. Many thought the distraction would overshadow his game, but he still drew a 5-under-par 66 and was in the top three to end round 2. But, on Saturday morning, he shot over par for the first time since August 16, 2023, breaking his record streak of 41 straight rounds of par or better. The Masters champion also went 4-over in his first holes. This round was a significant setback for him, and he will need an all-time performance on Sunday morning if he wants to win two major championships in the same year.
Unfortunately, Woods struggled significantly and failed to make the cut after falling to 7-over and two triple bogeys in three holes early on Friday. Missing the weekend play is a disappointment for the legendary golfer, but the 48-year-old still plans to play in the U.S. Open next month and says he’s in a good place after the PGA Championship.
“I need to play more,” Woods said. “Unfortunately, I just haven’t played in many tournaments. Hopefully, everything will somehow come together in my practice sessions at home and be ready for [the U.S. Open at] Pinehurst.”
