Future of ‘Inside the NBA’ on TNT: Charles Barkley Speaks Out Amid Broadcasting Rights Uncertainty

Barkley revealed that he had discussed continuing “Inside the NBA” with his co-hosts through his own production company if TNT loses the NBA rights. The bidding for the rights has seen massive offers from four major companies. As reported by SportsPro Media, ESPN is expected to pay around $2.8 billion for the NBA broadcasting rights. NBC’s offer is around $2.6 billion, and Amazon’s deal ranges from $1.8 to 2 billion. If ESPN cannot retain the rights of TNT, the program will move to NBC and will likely be without Ernie Johnson due to the other sports coverage he does on TNT, including hockey and baseball.