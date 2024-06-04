Novak Djokovic overcomes knee injury to secure thrilling five-set victory at French Open

PARIS -- Novak Djokovic, battling through pain and injury, showcased his unmatched toughness and rallied to defeat No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo in a gripping five-set match at Roland Garros on Monday morning. Overcoming a knee injury in the fifth set after a nasty tumble on the clay, he recovered with anti-inflammatory medication to secure his place at the French Open quarterfinals with a 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 victory. This win, his 370th Grand Slam win, breaks a tie with Roger Federer and sets up a high-stakes encounter with No. 7 seed Casper Ruud.

Early in the second set, Djokovic’s injury worsened and caused significant pain, prompting him to take a medical timeout. The right knee was already a concern for him several weeks before the tournament began, and now it looks as though the knee has gotten worse instead of entirely healing.

Djokovic’s outlook for a 25th grand slam seemed grim down two sets. The injury hampered his movement throughout the second and third sets, putting him on the brink of a surprising early exit as he trailed 2-4 in the fourth set. But in the last two sets, he pulled away, displaying his resilient play and strategic mastery. He outmaneuvered his opponent with precision and intelligence that reminded everyone why he is still the No. 1 tennis player in the world.