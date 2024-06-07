Celtics Secure Game 1 Victory Over Mavericks: Porzingis Returns with a Bang

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics clinched a crucial victory at home in Game 1 of the NBA Finals behind its electrifying crowd, defeating the Dallas Mavericks 107-89. Kristaps Porzingis contributed to a strong team effort after being out of the lineup since April 29, scoring 20 points off the bench in 20 minutes. While Jaylen Brown led the team with 21 points, despite Jayson Tatum scoring only 16 points, the Celtics pulled ahead with a balanced team effort.

Porzingis, playing his first game after injuring his calf against the Heat in Game 2 of the first round, provided a massive offensive and defensive spark for the Celtics. His presence on both ends of the court bolstered Boston’s defense and added depth to their offensive arsenal. He finished with three blocks, keeping the Mavericks away from the paint. Not only was Porzingis’ defense elite, but the entire defense for the Celtics showed up, holding Dallas to just 89 points, the fewest they’ve scored in the playoffs. The Celtics bench outscored the Mavericks 32-20, showcasing the depth of this team and what they’re capable of when firing on all cylinders.

The Celtics continued to dominate the game, with Porzingis leading the charge. He nailed a deep three-pointer after a timeout, a move that set the tone for the Celtics' offensive run. This was followed by one of his three blocks, a defensive move that showcased his versatility and impact on the game. This sequence fueled a 23-5 run, propelling the Celtics to a 17-point lead, the largest ever in the first quarter in Game 1 of an NBA Finals in history.