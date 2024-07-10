Historic NBA First: Lebron and Bronny James make NBA History as Father-Son Duo on the Lakers

The NBA world witnessed a historic moment on June 27, when the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, with the 55th pick.
This remarkable event marks the first time in NBA history that a father and a son not only play in the league simultaneously but also become teammates.
From his impressive high school career to his burgeoning net worth, Bronny’s journey to the NBA has been closely guided by his legendary father, setting the stage for an unprecedented partnership on the court.
This article will dive into Bronny James’ net worth, his journey to getting drafted, his interests off the court, and the significance Lebron played in making this milestone possible.
Born on October 6, 2004, Lebron Raymone “Bronny James Jr. grew up in the spotlight as the eldest son of four-time champion Lebron James and his wife, Savannah James. From an early age, Bronny was pushed to fill his father’s shoes, often seen courtside at his father’s games and participating in youth basketball leagues.
His exposure to the sport and his father's mentorship laid a strong foundation for his future in basketball.
Bronny’s high school career began at Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California, where he played in the middle school basketball team before transferring to Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California.
At Sierra Canyon, Bronny joined a team known for its competitive basketball program and high-profile players, including the sons of other NBA stars.
During his four years at Sierra Canyon, Bronny quickly made a name for himself with his impressive court skills. His basketball IQ and elite defense helped him become a key player. Despite being younger than many of his teammates, Bronny demonstrated leadership qualities and the ability to perform under pressure, especially as the son of one of the greatest players ever.
Before committing to the University of Southern California to continue his basketball career, Bronny experienced a sudden cardiac arrest during a basketball practice session at the USC practice facility on July 24, 2023.
Bronny was given immediate medical attention on the court and was rushed to the hospital, where he received further treatment and a series of tests to determine the cause of cardiac arrest.
Fans and analysts have closely watched Bronny James’ journey to the NBA for many years. Bronny’s high school highlights include leading his team to several victories and participating in prestigious tournaments. His performance caught the attention of college scouts and NBA teams, making him one of the most talked-about prospects in recent years, especially for a player drafted late in the second round.
This health scare was the biggest reason for his dramatic fall in the NBA draft. Before the health issue, he was projected to be selected with the 17th pick, but he fell to the 55th pick due to uncertainty about his future.
While the incident was a significant setback, it also highlighted Bronny’s resilience and personality, showing that he will push himself past the limit to achieve his lifetime goal. Playing just one season for USC this past year, Bronny felt that he was ready to enter the NBA despite only averaging four points per game and getting limited playing time on the court.
Bronny James has always been in the spotlight. From the moment he was viewed in the public eye, he’s been under pressure to take the baton from his father's hands one day. Despite his young age, Bronny James signs one of the most significant contracts for a 19-year-old rookie who still has no experience in the big leagues. The contract is a 4-year deal worth $7.9 million dollars, and he will be able to sign a more significant contract after four years, depending on how he performs in the next few seasons.
Bronny has a strong presence on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, where he has 8 million followers and has attracted numerous endorsement deals from top brands. His association with Nike, a brand with a lifetime deal with his father, significantly contributes to his earnings. Additionally, he was involved in esports and gaming, including being a member of the most prominent gaming clan, FaZe Clan, where he was featured on a Sports Illustrated cover with fellow FaZe members and athletes.
He grew up with Lebron James as a father who provided unique opportunities and experiences. Lebron’s influence extended beyond the court, as he instilled in Bronny the values of hard work, discipline, and perseverance.
The two often trained together, with Lebron sharing insights and techniques that helped Bronny refine his skills.
In addition to his father’s mentorship, Bronny benefited from access to elite training facilities, top coaches, and a competitive AAU league. The resources provided to him at a young age helped him grow into the player he is now and compete at a high level from a young age.
Bronny James’ family has significantly impacted his journey to becoming a professional basketball player. Their strong influence has helped him ignore all the criticism and scrutiny despite the pressure of growing up in the public eye.
Lebron James: Lebron, often considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has been a constant presence in Bronny’s life. He has been a mentor on the basketball court and a role model off the court.
Savannah James: Bronny’s mother, Savannah, has played an equally crucial role in his childhood and education. Known for her philanthropic efforts and business acumen, Savannah has been a pillar of support for Bronny and his siblings.
Siblings: Bronny has two younger siblings, Bryce Maximus James and Zhuri Nova James. Bryce, like Bronny, has shown interest in basketball and is following his older brother’s and father’s footsteps. Zhuri, the youngest of James' children, is often seen at courtside games with her mom supporting her father. She also plays volleyball in her own right.
The Los Angeles Lakers drafting Bronny James with the 55th pick is a historic milestone in NBA history. This event underscores Bronny's talent and signifies a unique chapter in the league's history, where a father and son share the same court as teammates.
Lebron James, known for his strategic thinking on and off the court, played a crucial role in this historic moment. His influence within the Lakers organization, advice on what players to pursue in the league, and desire to play with his son once he was drafted contributed to the team's decision to draft Bronny.
Bronny’s journey to the NBA was shaped by his early exposure to the sport, rigorous training, and his father's guidance. As he transitioned from high school to the professional ranks, it became even more challenging for him to compete at a high level. However, he continued his high-level performance and drew the attention of scouts.
His selection by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th pick in the NBA draft marked the culmination of years of dedication and hard work.
In summary, Bronny James’ early career and life have been characterized by a blend of talent, exceptional mentorship, and strategic opportunities. His path to the NBA was supported by his legendary father, who set the stage for a promising career and a historic partnership on the court.
