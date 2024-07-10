Historic NBA First: Lebron and Bronny James make NBA History as Father-Son Duo on the Lakers

The NBA world witnessed a historic moment on June 27, when the Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, with the 55th pick.

This remarkable event marks the first time in NBA history that a father and a son not only play in the league simultaneously but also become teammates.

From his impressive high school career to his burgeoning net worth, Bronny’s journey to the NBA has been closely guided by his legendary father, setting the stage for an unprecedented partnership on the court.

This article will dive into Bronny James’ net worth, his journey to getting drafted, his interests off the court, and the significance Lebron played in making this milestone possible.