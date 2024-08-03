USA Basketball’s Quest to Gold: An In-depth Look at the 2024 Olympic Roster and Road to Paris

The USA Olympic Basketball team has a storied history of dominance on the international stage. With a legacy dating back to the original “Dream Team” in 1992, the team has consistently brought home the gold. However, it goes far back to before the stacked “Dream Team” and 2008 “Redeem Team” when basketball became an Olympic sport.
According to , basketball became an official Olympic sport in 1936 held in Berlin. The USA Basketball team quickly established itself as a powerhouse, winning the gold medal in its first appearance. The team continued to dominate through the years, with the most iconic team coming in 1992 with the foundation of the “Dream Team.”
This squad, featured legends and NBA champions Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and Scottie Pippen. The 1992 team is often argued to be the greatest basketball team ever assembled because of their dominance on both sides of the floor, defensively and on offense.
The Dream Team not only won the gold medal but also revolutionized international basketball, paving the way for Europeans and overseas players to join the NBA years later. In Today’s NBA, players like Giannis Antetokoumpo, Nikola Jokic, and Luka Doncic are all European NBA players who are dominating the NBA landscape today. But, it was not always like this.
Three-time NBA champion BJ Armstrong believes it all comes back to one moment: the 1992 Olympics.
“If there’s anything that was a phenomenal event in the world of basketball, I think we’ll all point back to the ‘92 Olympics because all of these foreign players - especially those in Europe - benefited from having the opportunity to see the Dream Team come to Barcelona and play.”
BJ Armstrong
Throughout the decades, the USA team wasn’t always dominant they faced occasional setbacks, such as the controversial loss to the Soviet Union in the 1972 Munich Olympics and the disappointing bronze medal finish in 2004. However, these moments only fueled the team’s determination to reclaim its top spot.
After Team USA had finished collecting the bronze medal in 2004, they would soon come back and win the gold medal four years later. In 2008, the basketball team was named the “Redeem Team,” similar to the “Dream Team”, but only this time they sought to get revenge in the Olympics after being called out internationally as not being dominant anymore.
The 2008 roster featured NBA Hall-of-Famers, Kobe Bryant, Lebron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul. The team was dedicated and motivated to win the Gold medal after letting the US down in the last Olympics.
states that the USA men’s basketball team has won seven of eight gold medals since 1992, only winning bronze in 2004. America is the heavy favorite to repeat in Paris behind a very talented roster of many of the NBA’s biggest superstars.
In the modern era, the USA team has continued its legacy of excellence, with NBA stars leading the charge. As the team won the first two games in the Olympic opener against Serbia and South Sadan, they aim to add another gold medal to its storied history for all the talents that have played for USA basketball.
The Paris 2024 roster is stacked with talent, featuring a mix of season veterans and promising young superstars. Each player brings unique strength and toughness to make the team formidable.
Unlike previous rosters, the 2024 roster includes 11 All-Stars and one role player. The roster is packed with talent, featuring players like Lebron James, Kevin Durant, and Steph Curry, each bringing their unique skills to the team, including experience and leadership. These three players are the oldest players on the roster and are also considered to be the best players on the team.
The strengths of the team will be the collection of talented players on the roster, but also many players being able to play multiple positions, allowing for dynamic lineups and strategic flexibility. If a player gets injured, they can be replaced by a dynamic player just like that, showcasing the depth and deepness of the team's roster and lineups.
Several players on the team including Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, and Kevin Durant are known for their defensive skills, contributing to a well-rounded defensive strategy. On the offensive side, Team USA still has dominant players like Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, and Steph Curry who can score on a high level from the floor.
Despite their talent, the team does have potential weaknesses and they’ve shown them in the first two games of the Olympics and the previous exhibition games. The biggest weakness is the lack of team chemistry because with so many stars, building team chemistry can be challenging, especially with a few stars having to sit out in a few games because of the talent on the team.
NBA superstars Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Haliburton have already had to accept that role as Haliburton sat for two games, Embid sat the last game against South Sadan, and Tatum sat down in the opener against Serbia. Tatum spoke on the experience of sitting down a game because he just won the NBA championship this past season and is on the cover of the latest NBA 2K video game.
“Definitely a humbling experience, right? Win a championship, new contract, cover of (NBA) 2K (video game), and then you sit a whole game. Cover of Sports Illustrated. So it was definitely a humbling experience.”
NBA Champion - Jayson Tatum
Developing team chemistry is the most important roadblock that’s in their way to achieving the gold medal. Team chemistry is essential for success and the coaching staff led by Steve Kerr and assistants Ty Lue and Erik Spoelstra have focused on ensuring that all the players understand their roles.
“I think we need to give these guys more credit. They’re here to win a gold medal. They’re pros. They’re committed to each other.”
Steve Kerr
The USA team is at its best when they plays a fast-paced offense and aggressive defense. The one thing that this team can’t do is ISO ball after ISO ball because 1-on-1 basketball isn’t gonna help this team win the gold medal. This strategy was tested in the exhibition games when they barely defeated South Sadan, 101-100, and Germany, 92-88.
Shooting is also key for Team USA because when they start firing from long-range, it's hard to beat them, especially when it's Steph Curry, arguably the greatest shooter of all time. In their last two exhibition games against South Sadan and Germany, the USA shot 13-45 from the 3-point line, 28 percent from the floor. Those two games were the only close games in the exhibition showcase because USA struggled to shoot the ball.
The competition in this year's Olympics will be the toughest that it’s ever been in recent history because in the ‘92 Olympics, the “Dream Team” played only 9 NBA players, but in this year's Olympics in Paris, the 2024 USA team will play against 61 NBA players, according to .
A team like France and Canada may spark challenges for the USA as France has the rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama, who won Rookie of the Year this past season and is a 7’4 center who can shoot, pass, and play defense. Canada has two-time all-star Shai Gilgeous Alexander, who finished top 3 in MVP votes last season, averaging 30 points per game in the last two years. Those two teams should pose the biggest threats to USA, but they don’t have a collection of talent like USA, so the favorite should still be Team USA over everybody in the Olympics.
Full Name: Kevin Durant
Position: Small Forward
NBA Team: Phoenix Suns
Hometown: Washington, DC
Age: 35
Height: 6’10
Weight: 240 lbs
College: University of Texas
NBA Draft: 2007, 2nd overall pick
NBA Experience: 16 seasons
Olympic Experience: 3-time Gold medalist (2012, 2016, 2021)
Key Strengths: Scoring, Shooting, efficiency, Defense, versatility on offense, clutch performance
Weaknesses: Durability, occasional defensive lapses
Full Name: Wardell Stepehn Curry II
Position: Point Guard
NBA Team: Golden State Warriors
Hometown: Akron, Ohio
Age: 36
Height: 6’3
Weight: 185 lbs
College: Davidson of College
NBA Draft: 2009, 7th overall pick
NBA Experience: 15 seasons
Olympic Experience: 0 Gold Medals
Key Strengths: Three-point shooting, ball-handling, court vision, leadership
Weaknesses: Defense against bigger guards, physical durability
Full Name: Lebron James
Position: Small/Power Forward
NBA Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Hometown, Akron, Ohio
Age: 39
Height: 6’9
Weight: 250 lbs
College: None (Entered NBA straight from high school)
NBA Draft: 2003, 1st overall pick
NBA Experience: 21 seasons
Olympic Experience: 2-time Gold medalist (2008, 2012)
Key Strengths: All-around play, Basketball IQ, passing, scoring, defense, leadership
Weaknesses: free throw shooting, Age
Full Name: Jayson Tatum
Position: Small Forward
NBA Team: Boston Celtics
Hometown: St. Louis, Missouri
Age: 26
Height: 6’8
Weight: 210 lbs
College: Duke University
NBA Draft: 2017, 3rd overall pick
NBA Experience: 7 seasons
Olympic Experience: 1 Gold Medalist (2021)
Key Strengths: Scoring versatility, defense, rebounding
Weaknesses: Consistency, decision-making under pressure
Full Name: Anthony Marshon Davis Jr.
Position: Power Forward/Center
NBA Team: Los Angeles Lakers
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Age: 31
Height: 6’10
Weight: 253 lbs
College: University of Kentucky
NBA Draft: 2012, 1st overall pick
NBA Experience: 12 seasons
Olympic Experience 1 Gold Medalist (2012)
Key Strengths: Defense, shot-blocking, rebounding, scoring inside
Weaknesses: Durability, outside-shooting
Full Name: Devin Armani Booker
Position: Point/Shooting Guard
NBA Team: Phoenix Suns
Hometown: Grand Rapids, Michigan
Age: 27
Height: 6’5
Weight: 206 lbs
College: University of Kentucky
NBA Draft: 2015, 13th overall pick
NBA Experience: 9 seasons
Olympic Experience: 1 time Gold Medalist (2021)
Key Strengths: Scoring, shooting, playmaking, versatility
Weaknesses: Defense, consistency on big stages
Full Name: Jrue Randall Holiday
Position: Shooting Guard
NBA Team: Boston Celtics
Hometown: Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA
Age: 34
Height: 6’4
Weight: 205 lbs
College: UCLA
NBA Draft: 2009, 17th overall pick
NBA Experience: 15 seasons
Olympic Experience: None
Key Strengths: Defense, ball-handling, shooting
Weaknesses: Durability, shooting consistency
Full Name: Joel Hans Embiid
Position: Center
NBA Team: Philadelphia 76ers
Hometown: Yaounde, Cameroon
Age: 30
Height: 7’0
Weight: 280 lbs
College: University of Kansas
NBA Draft: 2014, 3rd overall pick
NBA Experience: 10 seasons
Olympic Experience: None
Key Strengths: Defense, inside shooting, passing
Weaknesses: Durability, consistency in big moments
Full Name: Tyrese John Haliburton
Position: Point Guard
NBA Team: Indiana Pacers
Hometown: Oshkosh, WI
Age: 24
Height: 6’5
Weight: 185 lbs
College: University of Iowa State
NBA Draft: 2020, 12th overall pick
NBA Experience: 4 seasons
Olympic Experience: None
Key Strengths: Shooting, passing, defense, ball-handling
Weaknesses: A little skinny against bigger guards, rebounding
Full Name: Edrice Bam Adebayo
Position: Center
NBA Team: Miami Heat
Hometown: Newark, NJ
Age: 27
Height: 6’9
Weight: 255 lbs
College: University of Kentucky
NBA Draft: 2017, 14th overall pick
Olympic Experience: 1 time Gold Medalist (2021)
Key Strengths: Defense, rebounding, shooting, inside-scoring
Weaknesses: Passing, consistency shooting
Full Name: Derrick Richard White
Position: Shooting Guard
NBA Team: Boston Celtics
Hometown: Parker, CO
Age: 30
Height: 6’4
Weight: 190 lbs
College: University of Colorado
NBA Draft: 2017, 29th overall pick
Olympic Experience: None
Key strengths: On-ball defense, shooting, hustle
Weaknesses: Rebounding, passing, defending against bigger guards
The USA basketball team has a strong track record in the Olympics, consistently winning gold medals and showcasing their dominance in international basketball, despite critics saying this will be the year that USA loses.
Once again, Team USA is favored to win the gold in Paris, thanks to the lineup of the NBA superstars, including versatile defenders, high-level scorers, and experienced leaders.
The coaching staff will also be a huge advantage that Team USA will have this year as Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra bring a championship mentality to the coaching staff, winning a combined six championships in the last 12 seasons. In-game adjustments and strategic planning on how to use the players in their assigned roles and the mentalities that they bring to the team.
Injuries are a significant concern for any sports team, and the USA Basketball Team is no exception. The only player to leave Team USA was two-time champion Kawhi Leonard who joined the team early on and only competed in the scrimmage games during practice. Leonard didn’t even play in the exhibition games, given his injury history, the Los Angeles Clippers convinced him to leave the team, and was replaced by NBA champion Derrick White.
Playing in a different state is always tough, especially playing outside of the US, where most of the young players on the team don’t have the travel experience from moving to France, Argentina, Brazil, and Spain. However, the Players and Coaches must find a way to adapt to the weather changes, temperature, and time differences to maintain peak conditions.
Basketball has a rich history in France, with the country being one of the sport’s early adopters in Europe. France has produced many talented players who have made significant impacts both domestically and internationally including Victor Wembanyama and four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.
The historical significance of basketball in France adds an extra layer of excitement and importance to the Olympic basketball tournament in Paris 2024.
Many players on the USA Olympic team are NBA stars, but outside of the court, they are also celebrities and are more than athletes. Their participation in the Olympics boosts the league's global popularity for fans around the world to tune in and watch. Players like Stephen Curry, Lebron James, and Kevin Durant by themselves bring in increasing viewership and engagement, especially playing together for the first time on the Olympic stage.
With many athletes staying in the Olympic Village and luxury hotels in France, it boosts local businesses, restaurants, and retail stores with their presence in the city. The USA Olympic Basketball Team’s influence extends far beyond their on-court success.
Their participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics will impact global basketball, boost local economies, and leave a lasting legacy for the sport in France and beyond. As the world eagerly anticipates to see who will win the gold medal, the USA basketball team continues to inspire and shape the future of international basketball.
As we look ahead to the Paris 2024 Olympics, the USA Basketball team stands out with its formidable strengths and immense potential. With a roster packed with NBA superstars, the team showcases unparalleled skill, depth, and versatility. Their proven track record of success in international competitions and the strategic prowess of their coaching staff further bolster their prospects for securing another gold medal.
We encourage readers and fans across the country to support the USA Olympic Basketball team wholeheartedly. Your enthusiasm and encouragement will play a vital role in driving the team towards its goals. Whether you’re cheering from the stands in Paris or supporting from home, your unwavering support fuels the spirit and determination of the players.
Let’s unite in backing the USA Basketball team as they strive for greatness and aim to bring home another gold medal from the Paris 2024 Olympics. Go Team USA!
