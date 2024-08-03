USA Basketball’s Quest to Gold: An In-depth Look at the 2024 Olympic Roster and Road to Paris

The USA team is at its best when they plays a fast-paced offense and aggressive defense. The one thing that this team can’t do is ISO ball after ISO ball because 1-on-1 basketball isn’t gonna help this team win the gold medal. This strategy was tested in the exhibition games when they barely defeated South Sadan, 101-100, and Germany, 92-88.

Shooting is also key for Team USA because when they start firing from long-range, it's hard to beat them, especially when it's Steph Curry, arguably the greatest shooter of all time. In their last two exhibition games against South Sadan and Germany, the USA shot 13-45 from the 3-point line, 28 percent from the floor. Those two games were the only close games in the exhibition showcase because USA struggled to shoot the ball.

The competition in this year's Olympics will be the toughest that it’s ever been in recent history because in the ‘92 Olympics, the “Dream Team” played only 9 NBA players, but in this year's Olympics in Paris, the 2024 USA team will play against 61 NBA players, according to Fadeaway World .

A team like France and Canada may spark challenges for the USA as France has the rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama, who won Rookie of the Year this past season and is a 7’4 center who can shoot, pass, and play defense. Canada has two-time all-star Shai Gilgeous Alexander, who finished top 3 in MVP votes last season, averaging 30 points per game in the last two years. Those two teams should pose the biggest threats to USA, but they don’t have a collection of talent like USA, so the favorite should still be Team USA over everybody in the Olympics.