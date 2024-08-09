Experience The US Open Like Never Before with Aman New York’s New Exclusive Package

As the world bids adieu to the 2024 Paris Olympics, it’s time to begin to turn our attention to the next grand sporting spectacle in NYC. With the men’s tennis final fast approaching, Aman New York is delighted to unveil its exclusive US Open Tennis Experience package, offering a lavish and unforgettable way to witness New York’s premier grand slam event in unparalleled style.
Imagine witnessing the pinnacle of tennis from courtside box seats on September 8, 2024, all while enjoying a suite of luxurious amenities and services designed to elevate your experience. Available to both hotel guests and the public, this exceptional package promises an extraordinary blend of comfort, elegance, and thrilling sportsmanship.
Guests will be treated to traffic-free transfers to and from the stadium aboard a 48’ Barton & Gray Mariners Club Daychaser dayboat, where seasonal cocktails and exquisite small plates will be served. This opulent journey is complemented by full-day car service and a two-night stay in one of our Signature Suites at Aman New York, ensuring every moment is infused with Aman’s renowned elegance and exceptional service.
Two courtside box seats for the US men's tennis final
Stay in a Signature Suite at Aman New York
Transport to/from the courts in a 48’ Daychaser yacht in partnership with Barton & Gray Mariners Club
Full-day car service
Aman Essentials gift
Tennis-themed amenity and in-suite surprises
Flexible check-in (upon availability)
Daily a la carte breakfast
Daily cultural programming
Butler service
Access to three floor wellness facility including indoor pool, fitness centre, sauna and steam room
Complimentary private bar with espresso set-up
Complimentary house cars for drop-offs within a 15-block radius
Go to www.aman.com/hotels/aman-new-york/exclusives/grand-slam-mens-final-experience for more information!
