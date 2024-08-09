Sports and Entertainment

Experience The US Open Like Never Before with Aman New York’s New Exclusive Package

Aman New York Introduces Luxury US Open Experience with Courtside Seats and Luxury Yacht Transfers
Aman New York Exterior Garden Terrace
Aman New York Exterior Garden TerracePhoto Courtesy: Aman New York
As the world bids adieu to the 2024 Paris Olympics, it’s time to begin to turn our attention to the next grand sporting spectacle in NYC. With the men’s tennis final fast approaching, Aman New York is delighted to unveil its exclusive US Open Tennis Experience package, offering a lavish and unforgettable way to witness New York’s premier grand slam event in unparalleled style. 

Aman New York Interior, Arrival, Lobby on 14th
Aman New York Interior, Arrival, Lobby on 14thPhoto Courtesy: Aman New York

Imagine witnessing the pinnacle of tennis from courtside box seats on September 8, 2024, all while enjoying a suite of luxurious amenities and services designed to elevate your experience. Available to both hotel guests and the public, this exceptional package promises an extraordinary blend of comfort, elegance, and thrilling sportsmanship.

Aman New York - Spa & Wellness, Pool
Aman New York - Spa & Wellness, PoolPhoto Courtesy: Aman New York | Robert Rieger

Guests will be treated to traffic-free transfers to and from the stadium aboard a 48’ Barton & Gray Mariners Club Daychaser dayboat, where seasonal cocktails and exquisite small plates will be served. This opulent journey is complemented by full-day car service and a two-night stay in one of our Signature Suites at Aman New York, ensuring every moment is infused with Aman’s renowned elegance and exceptional service.

Aman New York, Nama, Sushi Dish
Aman New York, Nama, Sushi DishPhoto Courtesy: Aman New York
Aman New York, Arva, Homemade Tagliolini
Aman New York, Nama, Omakase, Chef Takuma
Aman New York, Nama

Included in the two-night stay are: 

  • Two courtside box seats for the US men's tennis final 

  • Stay in a Signature Suite at Aman New York 

  • Transport to/from the courts in a 48’ Daychaser yacht in partnership with Barton & Gray Mariners Club 

  • Full-day car service 

  • Aman Essentials gift  

  • Tennis-themed amenity and in-suite surprises  

Aman New York Accommodation, Aman Suite, Living Room
Aman New York Accommodation, Aman Suite, Living RoomPhoto Courtesy: Aman New York | Robert Rieger
Aman New York, Accommodation, Premier Suite Fifth Avenue Twin
Aman New York, Accommodation, Premier Suite Fifth Avenue TwinPhoto Courtesy: Aman New York | Robert Rieger

Additional Inclusions

  • Flexible check-in (upon availability)

  • Daily a la carte breakfast

  • Daily cultural programming

  • Butler service

  • Access to three floor wellness facility including indoor pool, fitness centre, sauna and steam room 

  • Complimentary private bar with espresso set-up

  • Complimentary house cars for drop-offs within a 15-block radius

Aman New York, Garden Terrace, Arva
Aman New York, Garden Terrace, ArvaPhoto Courtesy: Aman New York | Robert Rieger
Aman New York, Interior, Gym
Aman New York, Spa & Wellness, Treatment Room
Aman New York, The Jazz Club
Summary

Go to www.aman.com/hotels/aman-new-york/exclusives/grand-slam-mens-final-experience for more information!

Aman New York Exterior Garden Terrace
