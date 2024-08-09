Why Team USA’s NBA Stars Opt for Luxury Hotels Over the Olympic Village?

The trend of NBA superstars opting to stay in high-end hotels over the Olympic Village began during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, a basketball team that included Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson. This trio of players who were the best in the NBA during the 80s and 90s opted out of the Olympic Village and shocked everyone with their decision.

Since that decision made by the 1992 Dream Team, it has become a customary practice for Team USA’s NBA stars to stay in luxury hotels during the games. The Olympic Village has always been called out by athletes when it's time for the Olympic games.

The difference between the Village and the luxury hotels is that the hotels provide athletes with good quality food, air conditioning, and comfortable beds for athletes to sleep on. Think of the state-of-the-art fitness centers, private chefs catering to athletes' specific dietary needs, and wellness facilities that include cryotherapy chambers to massage rooms.

These are not mere luxuries but necessities for players who need to stay at peak performance levels throughout the demanding Olympic schedule. Moreover, luxury hotels offer a serene environment, away from the crowds and distractions from the Olympic Village.