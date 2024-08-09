Why Team USA’s NBA Stars Opt for Luxury Hotels Over the Olympic Village?

As the world watches the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, a familiar question arises: Why aren’t Team USA’s NBA stars staying in the Olympic Village with the other athletes? The answer lies in a long-standing tradition that stretches back over 30 years, coupled with these elite athletes' unique needs and expectations
For NBA players, who are accustomed to a life of luxury during the course of the regular season, the offseason, and the NBA playoffs. The decision to stay in a 7-figure price tag hotel doesn’t come as a surprise because many of these athletes are millionaires and close to billionaires who are used to top-tier accommodations that cater to their every need.
The Olympic Village in Paris has faced significant criticism during the 2024 Olympics. Complaints have been rampant, with athletes voicing concerns about everything from the food quality to the lack of air conditioning and the uncomfortable beds.
At the heart of their decision is privacy. The Olympic Village is a bustling hub where athletes from all over the world link up, and while this environment fosters a sense of community, it also comes with its challenges.
For NBA stars, who are followed by the media and fans everywhere they go, it’s safe to stay in a high-end hotel that allows them to maintain a level of privacy that the Olympic Village simply cannot offer.
“You face the issue in a hotel, or you would face it in a village; the beds aren’t made for 7-foot players. “These guys live on the road, and they figure out ways to sleep. Sometimes, I’ve seen them put their luggage at the end of the bed so their feet can rest there.”
Craig Miller, Team USA spokesperson
However, these issues are not why the Team USA Basketball squad has chosen to stay elsewhere. The tradition of staying in luxury hotels rather than the Olympic Village dates back to 1992.
The trend of NBA superstars opting to stay in high-end hotels over the Olympic Village began during the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, a basketball team that included Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson. This trio of players who were the best in the NBA during the 80s and 90s opted out of the Olympic Village and shocked everyone with their decision.
Since that decision made by the 1992 Dream Team, it has become a customary practice for Team USA’s NBA stars to stay in luxury hotels during the games. The Olympic Village has always been called out by athletes when it's time for the Olympic games.
The difference between the Village and the luxury hotels is that the hotels provide athletes with good quality food, air conditioning, and comfortable beds for athletes to sleep on. Think of the state-of-the-art fitness centers, private chefs catering to athletes' specific dietary needs, and wellness facilities that include cryotherapy chambers to massage rooms.
These are not mere luxuries but necessities for players who need to stay at peak performance levels throughout the demanding Olympic schedule. Moreover, luxury hotels offer a serene environment, away from the crowds and distractions from the Olympic Village.
While its easy to assume the decision is driven solely on by a desire for luxury, there’s another, more practical reason behind it. As Team USA spokesperson Craig Miller explained to the Associated Press in 2016, the players’ towering frames and specific comfort needs make standard Olympic Village accommodations less than ideal.
This year, the 2024 team is staying at the four-star Paris Mariotta Opera Hotel, a venue that offers the comfort and space necessary for their performance and well-being.
The Paris Mariotta isn’t just about luxury—it’s about ensuring that these athletes can maintain their physical condition and get the rest they need to compete at the highest level.
Another critical factor in their choice is security. Given their global fame across the world, NBA players are among the most recognizable figures at the Games. The Paris Mariott Opera Hotel offers security, including traffic blockades and restricted access around the hotel, ensuring the player's safety and privacy.
Securing the Paris Mariotta for the duration of the Games is no small expense. The hotel has been fully booked since July 25th, accommodating not just the players but also their families and support staff. While rooms typically range from $250 to $500 per night, it’s safe to say that Team USA has invested significantly more to ensure their comfort throughout the Olympics.
Despite their preference for luxury accommodations, Team USA players like Kevin Durant emphasized that they still engage with the broader Olympic experience. Durant, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, mentioned that although the team stays outside of the village, they make time to visit and interact with other athletes.
“We stay outside of it, but we get our time right before the opening ceremony. “As we go to other sports as well, we get to walk through the village. So, I think we get enough time there.
Kevin Durant - Two-time NBA champion
The decision for Team USA’s NBA stars to stay in a luxury hotel rather than the Olympic Village is rooted in a tradition that balances comfort, security, and performance needs. While the Olympic Village offers a unique communal experience, the requirements of these elite athletes require accommodations that go beyond the standard offerings.
As they compete on the world’s biggest stage, these players are making choices that align with their status as global icons, ensuring they are in the best possible condition to bring home the gold.
.
.
