A Legendary Fedora and More: Propstore’s Auction Hits $6.2 Million on Day One

Among the other significant highlights was Batman’s Batwing from Tim Burton's 1989 masterpiece, a six-foot motorized model that soared to $406,250. For fans of the galaxy far, far away, an Imperial Scout Trooper “Biker Scout” Helmet from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) was a crown jewel, selling for $315,000. Equally captivating was the USCSS Nostromo filming model from Alien (1979), which brought in $312,500, reminding us of the groundbreaking visuals that continue to inspire modern cinema.

These sales underscore the continued reverence for franchises that have shaped the entertainment landscape for decades. The allure of these pieces goes beyond their material value; they represent the cultural zeitgeist of their time, evoking nostalgia while simultaneously offering a tangible connection to the magic of filmmaking.