Miami’s Rising Star: How Lily Kaplan Turned Classroom Lessons into Billboard Hits

In the city of Miami, a new star has emerged on the global music stage. Lily Kaplan, a young songwriter and a graduate of Miami's Young Musicians Unite (YMU) program, has crafted a Billboard Top 100 hit, "Did It First," performed by the sensational Ice Spice and featuring UK rapper Central Cee. Released on July 11, 2024, this dynamic track has captivated audiences, maintaining its position in the Top 100 for three weeks and peaking at an impressive number 51.
Lily Kaplan's journey is a testament to the power of nurturing young talent, especially in a city like Miami, where diversity and culture provide fertile ground for artistic growth. Her story began like many others at YMU, a Miami-based non-profit organization committed to providing music education to students irrespective of their socio-economic background. YMU’s mission, to deliver top-notch music education to Title 1 schools across Miami-Dade County, has sparked countless success stories, with Lily’s recent achievement standing as a shining example.
The non-profit’s approach is comprehensive, offering not just instruments and lesson plans, but a community that fosters personal development and artistic expression. YMU believes that every child deserves the chance to explore their musical potential, a belief that has clearly paid dividends in Lily's case.
Lily's connection with YMU began in 6th grade, thanks to a fortuitous introduction by family friends. Initially, the thought of joining YMU and performing in front of an audience filled her with apprehension.
"I first encountered Sammy Gonzalez in 6th grade, thanks to our family friends, who urged us to meet after hearing me play the guitar. Initially, I was deeply apprehensive about meeting Sammy or joining YMU, as my anxiety made the idea of performing in front of an audience seem overwhelming. However, Sammy's insistence on including me in the band proved transformative, altering the course of my life in profound ways,” Lily recounts.
Sammy Gonzalez Zeira, the visionary CEO and Founder of YMU, recognized Lily’s talent early on and was instrumental in guiding her journey from a shy student to a confident artist. His mentorship was not just about musical instruction but also about empowering Lily to overcome her fears and embrace her creativity. This encouragement played a crucial role in her evolution as an artist, enabling her to pen a hit song!
As Lily Kaplan’s hit continues to reverberate on the airwaves, Miami is gearing up for another significant event—Ice Spice’s upcoming performance at The Fillmore Miami Beach on August 31. This concert will not only spotlight one of the hottest names in music today but will also be a homecoming of sorts, celebrating the local roots that contributed to her success. For fans of Lily Kaplan, this event offers a unique opportunity to experience the music that has taken the world by storm and to witness firsthand the power of Miami's creative community.
Lily Kaplan’s success story is just one of many emerging from YMU, a beacon of hope and opportunity in Miami’s music scene. As the organization continues to provide resources and support to young musicians across the city, the future of Miami’s music landscape looks brighter than ever. With the right guidance and a community that believes in their potential, the next generation of artists is poised to take the world by storm—just like Lily Kaplan did.
For those interested in supporting Young Musicians Unite or learning more about their impact, visit Young Musicians Unite. This organization is not just teaching music; it’s shaping the future of Miami's cultural identity, one student at a time.
