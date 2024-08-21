Simone Biles: An Unstoppable Force Behind Seven Olympic Gold Medals & New Life in Texas

Simon Biles entered the international scene in 2013, when she won her first U.S. National Championship. This victory was followed by an impressive debut at the World Championships, where she claimed two gold medals. Biles’ performance set the stage for her dominance in the sport, which culminated in her historic success at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
The 2016 Olympics saw her win four gold medals and one bronze, becoming a global sensation at just 21 years old, setting a new standard for excellence in gymnastics. Her performance in Rio solidified her status as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. However, her journey was not just about winning medals; it was also about overcoming personal and professional challenges.
Biles’ decision to withdraw from several events during the 2021 Tokoyo Olympics due to mental health concerns was a defining moment. The decision to pull out of these events highlighted the importance of athletes always being in the spotlight and under pressure, especially superstars who are expected to win. It sparked a global conversation about the importance of athletes taking care of their mental health.
Simon Biles’ return to the Olympic stage in 2024 was nothing short of remarkable. After making headlines at the 2021 Tokoyo Olympics for prioritizing her mental health by withdrawing from several events and finishing with a bronze medal, Biles faced immense pressure and scrutiny.
Her decision in 2021 to step back, citing the “twisties–a mental block that impacts a gymnast's ability to safely perform twists–was both praised and questioned by the public. Biles’ openness about her struggles helped shine a spotlight on the often overlooked mental health challenges faced by elite athletes.
Three years later, Biles returned to the global stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a chance to seek redemption and determination to bring home the gold. Her comeback was a powerful statement of resilience, proving that even after being in the spotlight to win, she could still compete at the highest level.
But, this wasn’t just a participation event or field trip for Biles, her goal was to deliver a gold medal. Not only did she win a gold medal, but she won three gold medals, achieving a total of seven gold medals in her career as a gymnast. Her performance in the all-around competition was particularly memorable, as she executed her routines with a level of confidence and control that left no doubt about her dominance in the sport.
Biles has been actively involved in charitable work throughout her career beyond the gym mats. One of her significant contributions has been her support for foster care organizations, a cause close to her heart, especially growing up in foster homes as a young child.
She has worked with organizations like “ChildHelp” and “Project Glimmer”, which focus on providing support to children in foster care and helping them build confidence and self-worth.
In 2020, Biles partnered with “Athleta”, the women’s athletic wear brand, to launch a line of performance wear, with a portion of the proceeds going to organizations that empower young girls through sports. The partnership is also part of her broader efforts to advocate for female athletes and inspire the next generation of women in sports.
Simon Biles’ success has not only brought her medals but also significant financial rewards. With a net worth estimated at around $16 million, Biles has secured lucrative endorsement deals with major brands like Nike, Visa, and Uber Eats. Her influence extends beyond gymnastics, as she continues to inspire millions with her advocacy for mental health and social justice.
In 2023, Biles married NFL player Jonathan Owens, who plays as a safety for the Chicago Bears. The couple’s love story has been widely covered in the media, with fans following their journey from engagement to their lavish wedding. Together, they are building their dream home in Texas, a symbol of their shared success and commitment to building a life together.
The house is expected to feature several custom amenities that reflect their personalities and interests. Biles has hinted at having a state-of-the-art home gym, to continue training in comfort. The construction of their home has been previewed a lot by Biles, sharing an inside look at photos inside the construction of the house on her Instagram, hinting at what their home will look like.
Given Houston’s real estate market and the scale of their plans, the cost of building such a home could easily run into the millions. Custom homes in this region, especially high-end finishes, often start in the low seven figures and can go much higher depending on the level of luxury and customization involved.
Simon Biles’ journey from a challenging childhood to becoming one of the greatest gymnasts of all time is nothing short of extraordinary. Her story makes her a sports icon because of the sacrifices she made, while also rising up on the biggest stage possible to solidify herself as the best gymnast in the world.
As she continues to break barriers and inspire others, her legacy as a superstar gymnast and a voice for mental health awareness will undoubtedly endure for generations to come.
