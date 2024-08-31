College Football Kicks Off this Week: Get Ready for Opening Week Clashes, Sleepers, and Title Favorites

With college football season kicking off Thursday evening, anticipation is building for a thrilling start with several marquee matchups and storylines that promise to deliver excitement and intensity.
The opening week features high-stakes games that could set the tone for the entire season because, with one or two losses on a team’s record, they can be out of the playoffs just like that. It’s proven in the last few years of College football that every game matters if a team is looking to compete for the national championship.
Fans should prepare for many entertaining matchups this weekend and pivotal matchups as we will find out all the teams who are contenders and pretenders to start the season.
This season, expect a high level of competition with several teams fighting for a top spot in the playoff race. The playoff format will be different this season compared to past seasons because of the new format changes that will allow 12 teams to be eligible for the playoffs for the 2024-25 season.
In the past, only four teams made the College football playoffs. But, with many teams finishing with competitive records and missing out last season, the NCAAF decided to allow more teams to compete for a national championship.
Under the new format, the top four conference champions will earn coveted first-round byes, while the next eight teams will battle it out in the first round. Teams that may have been on the outside looking in now have a legitimate shot at making the postseason.
Last season the four teams that made the playoffs were Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama. The expanded format gives underdog teams a chance to shine. Programs that traditionally didn’t have the talent or easy schedule to make the top four now have a pathway to compete for the title, potentially leading to Cinderella stories and memorable upsets.
One of the first matchups that will be fun to watch is Colorado facing off against North Dakota State. This game matters because North Dakota has long been a competitive team in the FCS, finishing 11-4 last season, with multiple national championships under their belt.
Colorado on the other hand has been the opposite of what North Dakota State has been. The Buffaloes were under the spotlight last season with expectations surrounding the team and coach, especially when they were coached by prime-time Deion Sanders. Sanders also had his son on the field, Shedeur Sanders who was facing immense pressure to lead the team to a national championship.
A matchup like this will show fans if Colorado will be the real deal this season after finishing 4-8 last year. Colorado has talent on its roster with Sanders and Cornerback Travis Hunter, both players enter their senior season as arguably the two best players in college football. This season Sanders and Hunter will once again be scrutinized if they don’t lead Colorado to the playoffs or have a successful season.
It’s clear that Sanders and Hunter have skill and talent on the field, but will the rest of the team follow their lead? How will NDSU’s disciplined, physical style of play match up against Colorado’s speed and athleticism? Can Colorado pull off a win in front of its home crowd and prove they are in the conversation as the top contender in college football?
The race for the Heisman trophy is already heating up. Watch for standout performances from top contenders who are expected to make a significant impact this season. Names to watch are Travis Hunter, Mason Graham, James Pearce Jr., and Will Johnson.
Look for quarterbacks and running backs who could elevate their teams and their Heisman chances with strong opening games. The last time a defensive player won the Heisman trophy was in 1997, but Travis Hunter has a strong chance of winning it this season, after an impressive opening game, finishing with three touchdowns and 132 receiving yards.
The race to the playoffs will be intensely competitive. Teams that are seen as legitimate contenders will need to navigate a challenging schedule and avoid early-season pitfalls. Conversely, teams that start strong but falter later could be labeled as pretenders, especially if they struggle against contending teams.
Two teams in particular stand out as potential favorites to hoist the National Championship. The defending champions, led by their formidable offense and defense, the Michigan Wolverines proved that they competed at the highest level last season, finishing with an undefeated record, 15-0, dominating the playoffs to secure its 12th title. Michigan returns several key players from last year’s team, including experienced leaders on both sides of the ball who know what it’s like to compete for a national title. Even though the Wolverines lost Jim Harbaugh, they’re roster is still talented enough to compete for a national championship.
Another team that is destined to claim the title this year is the Georgia Bulldogs, who won the 2022 and 2023 national titles and came one win away from returning to the championship game to have a chance at a three-peat. The Bulldogs are a team that can never be dismissed, especially with its defense, consistently fielding one of the best units in the nation. The Bulldog's defense has been the backbone of their success, known for stifling opponents and making game-changing plays. Despite losing key players to the NFL, Georgia’s defense is reloaded with top-tier talent ready to get back to their winning standards.
While the favorites will have the spotlight under them, the CFP often serves as a stage for underdogs to upset the top dogs. Keep an eye on teams like the Missouri Tigers and the Oregon Ducks, who possess the talent and experience to shake up the landscape of the playoffs. The Missouri Tigers finished 11-2 last season, only losing to back-to-back national champions Georgia and LSU who are always competitive and strong in the playoff race. The Tigers opened their season last night by trouncing Murray State 51-0, holding them scoreless and finishing with an all-around balanced victory. This is a game that shows how great Missouri can be this season and should not be overlooked by any team in college football.
The Ducks are one of the most physical and potent offensive teams in college football, known for their fast-paced, high-scoring style, the Ducks can put up points in bunches. Last season Oregon scored 81 points in one of their games and scored 40 or more points seven times. With a high-powered offense, Oregon is a nightmare for opposing defenses, and pay attention to their ability to stretch the field with big plays. Their offensive versatility allows them to adapt to different defensive schemes and create mismatches all over the field.
The stage is set for an exciting week for college football and the teams who are ready to prove that their not to be sneezed at. As the season unfolds, the excitement and tension with each game will be exhilarating to watch. Get ready for a season full of action, surprises, and unforgettable moments.
