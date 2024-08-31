College Football Kicks Off this Week: Get Ready for Opening Week Clashes, Sleepers, and Title Favorites

One of the first matchups that will be fun to watch is Colorado facing off against North Dakota State. This game matters because North Dakota has long been a competitive team in the FCS, finishing 11-4 last season, with multiple national championships under their belt.

Colorado on the other hand has been the opposite of what North Dakota State has been. The Buffaloes were under the spotlight last season with expectations surrounding the team and coach, especially when they were coached by prime-time Deion Sanders. Sanders also had his son on the field, Shedeur Sanders who was facing immense pressure to lead the team to a national championship.

A matchup like this will show fans if Colorado will be the real deal this season after finishing 4-8 last year. Colorado has talent on its roster with Sanders and Cornerback Travis Hunter, both players enter their senior season as arguably the two best players in college football. This season Sanders and Hunter will once again be scrutinized if they don’t lead Colorado to the playoffs or have a successful season.

It’s clear that Sanders and Hunter have skill and talent on the field, but will the rest of the team follow their lead? How will NDSU’s disciplined, physical style of play match up against Colorado’s speed and athleticism? Can Colorado pull off a win in front of its home crowd and prove they are in the conversation as the top contender in college football?