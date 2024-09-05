Rivalries, Rookies, and Redemption: NFL 2024 Opening Weekend Set to Thrill Fans

Life sure is sweet for Patrick Mahomes. After being an underdog in three of the four playoff games, Mahomes led the Chiefs to Super Bowl glory for the second straight year. DraftKings Sportsbook has Mahomes at +475 to win the NFL MVP for the third time.

CJ Stroud and Josh Allen are neck and neck as the next two favorites to win MVP. Fans are sold on Stroud as being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after leading the Houston Texans into the playoffs and finishing the season with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. Stroud and the Texans are a sleeper team that could surprise everyone again and make another deep playoff run.

Josh Allen is interesting because after falling short to Mahomes again, he was recently voted as the most overrated player in the NFL. This caused drama and escalation to rise because Allen is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL, but he has two issues. The first issue is that he turns the ball over too much and he comes up short of leading the Buffalo Bills past Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills are one of few teams who got worse this season after losing their number one receiver Stefon Diggs to the Texans. Many people are counting out the Bills this season and are expecting a step back from them. This is potentially the first season where Josh Allen isn’t under pressure to contend for a Super Bowl because of low expectations But, this could help him silence the doubters and have a great season in a year where the Bills aren’t expected to do so much.