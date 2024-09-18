When is The Penguin Premiering? Tomorrow night on Max

In the aftermath of Gotham’s chaos, Colin Farrell returns to play the crime lord in gotham city. The Penguin picks up one week after the events of The Batman (2022). Oswald Cobblepot senses an opportunity to take over Gotham with key crime figures in the city dead and behind bars, he’s ready to make his move. Ruthless, cunning, and unafraid to get his hands dirty, Penguin is determined to become the new kingpin of Gotham.

But, as rival factions and unexpected allies emerge, Oswald must outsmart them all, risking everything for a piece of the city’s underworld. Expect dark humor, brutal action, and twists that the show has been described to be. Critics have compared the show to “Scarface”, especially Cobblepot who is playing a crime boss in the city of Gotham.

It will be interesting to see how Cobblepot interacts with some of the new characters confirmed to be appearing in the show. Spoilers if you haven’t seen Batman, but after crime boss Carmine Falcone died in the film, how will Cobblepot take over Gotham as the kingpin of the city? Will anyone stop him? New faces will be introduced and will shake things up in an unpredictable way.