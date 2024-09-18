When is The Penguin Premiering? Tomorrow night on Max

The highly anticipated release of The Penguin will premiere tomorrow at 9 P.M. ET on Max. Fans who enjoyed the dark, film-noir, suspenseful Batman released in 2022 will rejoice in The Penguin. “After Hours” will be the first episode released on Thursday, with every episode released weekly only on Max.
New episodes of will be released weekly on Sundays at 9 PM ET with only the first episode releasing on Thursday. Here is the lineup for the rest of the episodes of the new show:
• Sept. 19: “After Hours”
• Sept. 29: “Inside Man”
• Oct. 6: “Bliss”
• Oct. 13: “Cent’Anni”
• Oct. 20: “Homecoming”
• Oct. 27: “Gold Summit”
• Nov. 3: “Top Hat”
• Nov. 10: “Great or Little Thing”
In the aftermath of Gotham’s chaos, Colin Farrell returns to play the crime lord in gotham city. The Penguin picks up one week after the events of The Batman (2022). Oswald Cobblepot senses an opportunity to take over Gotham with key crime figures in the city dead and behind bars, he’s ready to make his move. Ruthless, cunning, and unafraid to get his hands dirty, Penguin is determined to become the new kingpin of Gotham.
But, as rival factions and unexpected allies emerge, Oswald must outsmart them all, risking everything for a piece of the city’s underworld. Expect dark humor, brutal action, and twists that the show has been described to be. Critics have compared the show to “Scarface”, especially Cobblepot who is playing a crime boss in the city of Gotham.
It will be interesting to see how Cobblepot interacts with some of the new characters confirmed to be appearing in the show. Spoilers if you haven’t seen Batman, but after crime boss Carmine Falcone died in the film, how will Cobblepot take over Gotham as the kingpin of the city? Will anyone stop him? New faces will be introduced and will shake things up in an unpredictable way.
New characters will appear alongside Colin Farrell’s Penguin which will shake things up in unpredictable ways. The cast includes talented actors Clancy Brown, Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, and Michael Kelly.
With the death of Carmine Falcone in Batman, his son and daughter Sofia and Alberto Falcone will make an appearance in the show. It will be interesting to see what their roles will be in the show after their father's death and if they will do something about it.
Sofia is set to have a major role in the show, likely aiming to reclaim her family’s power in Gotham’s criminal empire and take revenge on her father’s passing. In the comics and animated films, Sofia is known as a cunning and ruthless figure, often challenging anyone who threatens her family’s dominance.
The recent trailer also confirmed that Sal Maroni will make an appearance in the show. Maroni is a major crime lord in Gotham and is one of Falcone’s former rivals. He was briefly mentioned in the Batman movie but will have a much larger role in the series. Maroni is a dangerous figure in Gotham’s mob scene, and his return will likely cause complications for Penguin as he tries to consolidate his power.
There has been speculation on whether Batman or Bruce Wayne will appear on the show, but a recent Interview with confirmed that he will be absent from the series. It would’ve been great to see the caped crusader again go head-to-head with the Penguin, but Director Matt Reeves confirms that fans will have to wait for The Batman Part II which is set to be released in October 2026.
With all this in mind, buckle up for a thriller of a series as The Penguin promises to be a crime-driven, gritty, and dark adaptation of the Penguin. Get ready to stream the show!
