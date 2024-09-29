Shohei Ohtani’s Net Worth, Journey to Baseball Stardom, and Record-Breaking Season

Shohei Ohtani has taken the baseball world by storm, not only with his rare dual threat as both a pitcher and a power hitter but also with his growing fortune and global fame.
He continues to break records, including becoming the only player to record 54 home runs and 56 stolen bases in a single season and counting with three games remaining. Ohtani’s next big move is bringing Tinseltown a world series for the first time since 2020.
The Dodgers have religiously underperformed in the playoffs, losing in the second round for two consecutive seasons after winning 100 games or more in the regular season. This past season, the Dodgers went all out to sign Ohtani to a massive 10-year, $700 million deal one of the largest contracts ever in MLB history. Could Ohtani be the piece the Dodgers need to win the World Series this season?
As of 2024, Shohei Ohtani’s net worth is estimated to be around $50 million, but it's expected to skyrocket in the coming years after the historic contract the former MVP signed in 2023, according to .
Ohtani’s immense popularity goes beyond the U.S., with Japan helping him secure booming endorsement deals with brands like Asics, Seiko, and Oakley, contributing significantly to his earnings.
His contract to join the Dodgers in the 2023 offseason has laid the foundation for him to become one of the highest-paid athletes in baseball. Ohtani is making $300 million more than the second-highest baseball player, Aaron Judge, who signed a 9-year $360 million deal with Bryce Harper right behind him with $330 million.
It's crazy to witness how much Ohtani is making compared to every other player in baseball. The money he makes truly speaks to the generational talent that he is and a one-of-a-kind player we’ve never seen before.
Born in Oshu, Japan, Ohtani showed promise from a young age. His high school career was marked by impressive pitching performances, reaching above 100 mph. Ohtani always had a strong arm which translated to being a great pitcher and earned him the nickname “the Japanese Babe Ruth,” touching upon his prowess as both a pitcher and hitter.
Ohtani began his professional career in 2012 when he was chosen first overall in the Japan Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) draft by the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, where he won the Pacific League MVP in 2016.
After dominating in the NPB, Ohtani declared to join Major League Baseball in 2017, choosing to sign with the Los Angeles Angels despite drawing interest from several other teams.
Shohei Ohtani’s tenure with the Los Angeles Angels was nothing short of sensational, filled with historic moments, individual accolades, and the coming out party that turned him into a superstar in all of baseball.
Signed by the Angels in December 2017, Ohtani played for the City of the Angels for six seasons, ending his tenure in 2023, signing to the other LA team just one hour away from Angels stadium.
Even though Ohtani was never able to make the postseason during his tenure with the Angels, he still never cheated the fans with his performance. Ohtani won the American League Rookie of the Year award in his season debut, showcasing his prowess on both sides of the game.
The 2021 season was the pinnacle of his time with the Angels. Ohtani delivered a historic campaign, launching 46 home runs, driving in 100 RBIs, and posting a 9-2 pitching record with 156 strikeouts, earning him the American League MVP award.
He became the first player in MLB history to be named an All-Star as both a pitcher and a hitter. His ability to dominate from both the mound and the plate revitalized conversations about two-way players, with many drawing comparisons to baseball legends Babe Ruth and Jackie Robinson.
Despite Ohtani’s brilliance, the Angels struggled to translate his individual success into team victories. The team missed the playoffs throughout Ohtani’s time, often failing to build a competitive roster around him and fellow superstar Mike Trout.
Injuries were the biggest reason for the Angels' failed seasons with either Ohtani or Trout missing games in the grueling 160 games in the regular season that further hampered the team's potential.
In 2024, Ohtani added another chapter to his already historic career. He shattered the record for the most home runs and stolen bases in a single season by a player with 54 home runs and 57 steals, showcasing his incredible combination of power and speed.
This achievement makes him the only player in MLB history to achieve such a stat line, further solidifying his status as a generational talent.
Ohtani dealt with a season-ending injury last season to his elbow, requiring him to end his season as a pitcher, while his hitting remained dominant. His unmatched ability to contribute both offensively and defensively makes him a player like no other in modern baseball.
Shohei Ohtani’s journey from Japan to MLB superstardom is one of the most inspiring stories in modern sports. With a net worth of $50 million and a historic signing with the Dodgers, Ohtani’s influence on the game will continue to flourish.
Stay tuned as the baseball world watches closely to see Ohtani’s final numbers as the season comes to an end this weekend and if he will lead the Dodgers to a World Series title.
