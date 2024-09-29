Shohei Ohtani’s Net Worth, Journey to Baseball Stardom, and Record-Breaking Season

Shohei Ohtani’s tenure with the Los Angeles Angels was nothing short of sensational, filled with historic moments, individual accolades, and the coming out party that turned him into a superstar in all of baseball.

Signed by the Angels in December 2017, Ohtani played for the City of the Angels for six seasons, ending his tenure in 2023, signing to the other LA team just one hour away from Angels stadium.

Even though Ohtani was never able to make the postseason during his tenure with the Angels, he still never cheated the fans with his performance. Ohtani won the American League Rookie of the Year award in his season debut, showcasing his prowess on both sides of the game.

The 2021 season was the pinnacle of his time with the Angels. Ohtani delivered a historic campaign, launching 46 home runs, driving in 100 RBIs, and posting a 9-2 pitching record with 156 strikeouts, earning him the American League MVP award.

He became the first player in MLB history to be named an All-Star as both a pitcher and a hitter. His ability to dominate from both the mound and the plate revitalized conversations about two-way players, with many drawing comparisons to baseball legends Babe Ruth and Jackie Robinson.

Despite Ohtani’s brilliance, the Angels struggled to translate his individual success into team victories. The team missed the playoffs throughout Ohtani’s time, often failing to build a competitive roster around him and fellow superstar Mike Trout.

Injuries were the biggest reason for the Angels' failed seasons with either Ohtani or Trout missing games in the grueling 160 games in the regular season that further hampered the team's potential.