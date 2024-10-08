Christine McVie’s Legacy Lives On: Exclusive Auction Preview on AXS TV

In a unique collaboration that intertwines music history with high-profile auctions, AXS TV and Julien’s Auctions have partnered to bring the iconic life and career of Christine McVie to center stage. This October, AXS TV will air a captivating two-day programming block dedicated to McVie’s legacy, leading up to a live and online auction that promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime event. Fans of Fleetwood Mac and collectors alike will have the chance to own pieces of rock history, with the auction scheduled for October 16th and 17th at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville, TN.
Mark your calendars for October 12th and 13th, as AXS TV kicks off a weekend dedicated to Christine McVie, airing over 15 hours of exclusive content that highlights the storied career of this GRAMMY®-winning artist. Viewers can immerse themselves in a carefully curated lineup of performances, interviews, and documentaries that trace the evolution of Fleetwood Mac’s sound and McVie’s indelible mark on the music world.
The weekend festivities include a special look back at the legendary Fleetwood Mac: Live In Boston concert, an in-depth examination of the band’s classic album Rumours on the series Classic Albums, and an intimate interview with Lindsey Buckingham on The Big Interview With Dan Rather. Stevie Nicks fans will also be treated to career-spanning sets and rock documentaries that showcase her incredible journey and the band's timeless influence.
The highlight of this tribute weekend will be the premiere of the Property From the Life and Career of Christine McVie special on Sunday, October 13 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Hosted by Martin Nolan, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Julien’s Auctions, this 30-minute program offers a sneak peek into McVie’s personal collection, which includes over 650 items that reflect her remarkable journey as a musician. From stage-worn outfits and handwritten lyrics to rare awards and musical instruments, the auction preview provides an insider’s look at these priceless artifacts.
The live and online auction of Christine McVie’s collection will take place on Wednesday, October 16 and Thursday, October 17 at the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum at The Historic Municipal Auditorium in Nashville. This highly anticipated event will see collectors and fans vying for some of McVie’s most treasured items, with proceeds going to MusiCares® and other charitable causes.
Among the standout items featured in the auction are:
Rumours GRAMMY® Nomination Plaque: A testament to one of the best-selling albums of all time.
1998 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Award: Commemorating McVie’s induction into the prestigious institution.
Hammond XK-5 Organ: Played by McVie during Fleetwood Mac’s tour, this piece is steeped in musical history.
Handwritten Chord Sheets from the Tusk Album: A rare glimpse into McVie’s creative process.
Blazer from Madison Square Garden: Worn by McVie during the 2014 “On With The Show” Tour.
1917 Watercolor of “St. Cecilia” by Edward Reginald Frampton: A stunning art piece from McVie’s personal collection.
Setlists and Awards: Including the Rumours RIAA 21x “Platinum” Sales Award and a framed 1958 Grade IV Piano certificate from McVie’s early years.
Saturday, October 12
3 p.m. ET & 11 p.m. ET – Fleetwood Mac, Live in Boston Concert
5 p.m. ET & 1 a.m. ET – Classic Albums: Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours
2 a.m. ET – Lindsey Buckingham With Special Guest Stevie Nicks
Sunday, October 13
10 a.m. ET – The Big Interview with Dan Rather: Lindsey Buckingham
1:30 p.m. ET – Property From the Life and Career of Christine McVie (Premiere)
2 p.m. ET – Stevie Nicks 24 Karat Gold Concert
5 p.m. ET – Rock Legends: Fleetwood Mac
11 p.m. ET – Stevie Nicks Concert
12 a.m. ET – Stevie Nicks: Wild At Heart
1:30 a.m. ET – Property From the Life and Career of Christine McVie
2 a.m. ET – Classic Albums: Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours
This partnership between AXS TV and Julien’s Auctions not only celebrates Christine McVie’s artistic achievements but also invites fans to experience her legacy in a deeply personal way. From her stage-worn outfits to handwritten lyrics, each item tells a story of a life dedicated to music. The auction, combined with AXS TV’s extensive coverage, ensures that McVie’s contributions to rock and pop culture will resonate with audiences old and new.
Christine McVie’s legacy is immortalized through this extraordinary auction, allowing fans to hold a tangible piece of her musical journey. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a lifelong Fleetwood Mac admirer, this event offers a rare chance to connect with the moments that shaped rock history. Join AXS TV on October 12th and 13th to celebrate her legacy and tune in to Julien’s Auctions on October 16th and 17th for the grand event.
For more details on how to participate in the auction, visit Julien’s Auctions at juliensauctions.com or tune into AXS TV’s dedicated platforms for the latest updates.
