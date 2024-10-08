Christine McVie’s Legacy Lives On: Exclusive Auction Preview on AXS TV

Celebrating McVie’s Work with Over 15 Hours of Programming

Mark your calendars for October 12th and 13th, as AXS TV kicks off a weekend dedicated to Christine McVie, airing over 15 hours of exclusive content that highlights the storied career of this GRAMMY®-winning artist. Viewers can immerse themselves in a carefully curated lineup of performances, interviews, and documentaries that trace the evolution of Fleetwood Mac’s sound and McVie’s indelible mark on the music world.

The weekend festivities include a special look back at the legendary Fleetwood Mac: Live In Boston concert, an in-depth examination of the band’s classic album Rumours on the series Classic Albums, and an intimate interview with Lindsey Buckingham on The Big Interview With Dan Rather. Stevie Nicks fans will also be treated to career-spanning sets and rock documentaries that showcase her incredible journey and the band's timeless influence.

The Auction Preview: A Closer Look at Christine McVie’s Treasures

The highlight of this tribute weekend will be the premiere of the Property From the Life and Career of Christine McVie special on Sunday, October 13 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Hosted by Martin Nolan, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Julien’s Auctions, this 30-minute program offers a sneak peek into McVie’s personal collection, which includes over 650 items that reflect her remarkable journey as a musician. From stage-worn outfits and handwritten lyrics to rare awards and musical instruments, the auction preview provides an insider’s look at these priceless artifacts.