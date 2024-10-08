October Showdown: 2024 MLB Playoff Preview, Contenders, and Dark Horses

As the 2024 MLB Divisional Series kicks off today, eight teams remain in the playoff bracket, looking to capture a World Series title. Get ready for electrifying showdowns between familiar divisional foes and surprise contenders.
In the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets in a high-stakes rivalry, while the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Diego Padres in a California clash.
Over in the American League, the Cleveland Guardians face the red-hot Detroit Tigers, and the New York Yankees prepare for a heated battle against the Kansas City Royals. With just eight teams left standing, each team is hungry for a shot at the World Series, and the intensity of playoff baseball is beginning to heat up.
The divisional series' game 1s began today, with all eight teams playing on Saturday. The Guardians, Dodgers, Yankees, and Mets all won game one today, taking a 1-0 series lead heading into game two tomorrow.
After a solid start to the season, the Phillies stayed at the top of the NL East division for most of the season, especially with critical injuries to the Atlanta Braves players; the Phillies won the division for the first time since 2011. Their postseason experience in the last few years, combined with a well-rounded lineup and steady pitching, should pose problems for teams in the playoffs.
The Mets have undergone a stunning midseason transformation. After a rocky start, they rebounded in June, finishing the second half of the season 21-11, riding a momentum powered by Pete Alonso’s heroics and strong pitching. They took down the Brewers in the wild-card round and stole game one on the road against the Phillies today in the divisional round, scoring five runs in the eighth inning.
The Tigers pulled off one of the most incredible turnarounds in recent MLB history. After being nearly out of contention in August, the Tigers were 52-59. They suddenly caught fire in the next 51 games, finishing 34-17 and squeaking into the playoffs. Despite losing a series to the Chicago White Sox, arguably the worst team in MLB history, the Tigers managed to sweep the powerhouse Astros in the wild-card round, making their first postseason appearance since 2014 a memorable one.
Cleveland bounced back from their worst season in over a decade, finishing 76-86 last season. Thanks to the league’s best bullpen and an explosive offense led by Jose Ramirez, the Guardians are a sleeper team that cannot go unnoticed. The Guardians held their ground in a competitive AL Central to clinch the No.2 seed and shut the Tigers 7-0 today, showcasing their dominance on both ends of the field.
Kansas City entered the postseason with little fanfare, finishing with a terrible baseball offense during September. But their pitching carried them to this point of the season, shutting down the Baltimore Orioles and limiting them to just one run in the two wild-card games they faced each other. With their defense clicking, the Royals will be a tough out for the Yankees, as they went head-to-head with them in the Bronx tonight but fell short 5-6, losing by one run.
The Yankees slugged their way to the top of the AL East, capitalizing on the Oriole's late-season struggles to claim the division title. Despite not winning 100 games, the Yankees emerged as favorites to reach the World Series, especially after their kryptonite, the Houston Astros, got bounced out early in the playoffs; there should be no excuses for the offensive juggernaut Yankees to go home early again.
After a rocky 2023 season filled with injuries to their star players, the Padres found their groove in the second half of 2024, thanks to stars like Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, and Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego will meet its California rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, whom they played in the divisional series in 2022, winning that series in five games. Can the Padres pull off another upset against the Dodgers? Or will the Dodgers get their revenge against its divisional rival?
Despite a season plagued with injuries, the Dodgers still managed to secure the best record in baseball. Shohei Ohtani’s historic season with the most home runs and steals in a season, combined with crucial free-agent additions like Tyler Glasnow, kept L.A. at the top of the NL West.
The Dodgers have religiously underperformed in the regular season and have come up small in the big moments compared to the regular season. There are no excuses for the Dodgers this season, especially with Ohtani playing out of his mind and all this star power they possess; the Dodgers need to make the World Series at least.
Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) vs. Padres Pitching:
Ohtani, the Dodgers' best player, and MVP, is the most dangerous hitter in this series and the playoffs. San Diego must find ways to minimize his damage and limit his hits on base when batting with runners on base. Whether it's pitching around him or forcing him into challenging situations, the Padres already gave up a home run to Ohtani in game 1’s loss to the Dodgers; how the Padres limit Ohtani will be a significant factor in determining the outcome of this series.
Tarik Skubal (Tigers) vs. Guardians’ Offense
The Tigers' biggest weakness is their pitching. Motor City used four pitchers tonight, and none could stop the Guardians' potent offense. They gave up seven runs and ended the game with zero runs. Tarik Skubal is the only hope for Detroit; he’s been the only solid pitcher for the Tigers all season and is expected to pitch in game 2. Skubal must pitch well in game 2, or the season could end.
Philles’ Speed vs Mets’ Defense
The Phillies lost a disappointing opener at home in game 1 of the playoffs tonight, a top-10 defense that gave up five runs in one inning, blowing the game wide open for the Mets to take. Philadelphia ranked 6th in steals during the regular season, while the Mets allowed the 6th most stolen bases. Players like Trea Turner and John Rojas must exploit the Mets’ defense, or they won’t stand a chance against the Mets’ offense. The Mets' ability to control the running game, especially from behind the plate, will be crucial to slowing down Philly’s attack.
Phillies vs Mets
The Mets are the hottest team right now, and this was indicated when they went on the road and defeated the Phillies. Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Mark Vientos have the power and solid batting to upset the Phillies. The Phillies' one weakness is that they don’t match up well against a team with a formidable offense like theirs. The defense must step up against the Mets’ runners if the Phightin Phills stand a chance.
Prediction: Mets in 5
Dodgers vs Padres
The Dodgers, despite their past of losing early in the playoffs, are still the superior team against the Padres, and their depth will be too much for San Diego to overcome. The addition of Shohei Ohtani gives the Dodgers a potent weapon who always seems to hit a home run in every game. At the same time, pitchers like Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be critical in their playoff run. In what will continue to be an offensive showdown, led by Ohtani, the Dodgers will edge out the Padres’ balanced attacks.
Prediction: Dodgers in 5
Guardians vs Tigers
The Guardians are the No.2 seed in the AL Central battle. They have a high-powered offense and a lights-out bullpen, thanks to Jose Ramirez's consistent production. On the other hand, the Tigers are riding high off a late-season push that propelled them to the divisional round led by Tarik Skubal. While the Tigers are undoubtedly dangerous, Cleveland's offense, bullpen, and ability to win tight contests will give them the edge in this back-and-forth series.
Prediction: Guardians in 5
Yankees vs Royals
On paper, the Yankees have the advantage, with Aaron Judge putting together another great offensive season and Juan Soto fitting in perfectly. Their power-heavy lineup will overwhelm a Royals team that has struggled offensively late in the season. Despite the Royals sweeping the Orioles in the wild card and keeping game one close today, the Yankees still pulled away with the win, showcasing that they're just a different animal. The Yankees pitching, with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, is solid enough to suppress the Royals’ light-hitting lineup.
Prediction: Yankees in 4
As the 2024 MLB Divisional Series unfolds, the stage is set for thrilling matchups, where star power, pitching depth, and postseason experience decide who wins. The Dodgers' unstoppable offense, the Guardians' elite bullpen, and the Yankees' power all stand out as potential favorites to win the World Series.
As we’ve seen repeatedly in October, anything can happen–which makes playoff baseball so exhilarating.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!