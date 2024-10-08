October Showdown: 2024 MLB Playoff Preview, Contenders, and Dark Horses

After a solid start to the season, the Phillies stayed at the top of the NL East division for most of the season, especially with critical injuries to the Atlanta Braves players; the Phillies won the division for the first time since 2011. Their postseason experience in the last few years, combined with a well-rounded lineup and steady pitching, should pose problems for teams in the playoffs.

The Mets have undergone a stunning midseason transformation. After a rocky start, they rebounded in June, finishing the second half of the season 21-11, riding a momentum powered by Pete Alonso’s heroics and strong pitching. They took down the Brewers in the wild-card round and stole game one on the road against the Phillies today in the divisional round, scoring five runs in the eighth inning.

The Tigers pulled off one of the most incredible turnarounds in recent MLB history. After being nearly out of contention in August, the Tigers were 52-59. They suddenly caught fire in the next 51 games, finishing 34-17 and squeaking into the playoffs. Despite losing a series to the Chicago White Sox, arguably the worst team in MLB history, the Tigers managed to sweep the powerhouse Astros in the wild-card round, making their first postseason appearance since 2014 a memorable one.

Cleveland bounced back from their worst season in over a decade, finishing 76-86 last season. Thanks to the league’s best bullpen and an explosive offense led by Jose Ramirez, the Guardians are a sleeper team that cannot go unnoticed. The Guardians held their ground in a competitive AL Central to clinch the No.2 seed and shut the Tigers 7-0 today, showcasing their dominance on both ends of the field.

Kansas City entered the postseason with little fanfare, finishing with a terrible baseball offense during September. But their pitching carried them to this point of the season, shutting down the Baltimore Orioles and limiting them to just one run in the two wild-card games they faced each other. With their defense clicking, the Royals will be a tough out for the Yankees, as they went head-to-head with them in the Bronx tonight but fell short 5-6, losing by one run.

The Yankees slugged their way to the top of the AL East, capitalizing on the Oriole's late-season struggles to claim the division title. Despite not winning 100 games, the Yankees emerged as favorites to reach the World Series, especially after their kryptonite, the Houston Astros, got bounced out early in the playoffs; there should be no excuses for the offensive juggernaut Yankees to go home early again.

After a rocky 2023 season filled with injuries to their star players, the Padres found their groove in the second half of 2024, thanks to stars like Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill, and Fernando Tatis Jr. San Diego will meet its California rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers, whom they played in the divisional series in 2022, winning that series in five games. Can the Padres pull off another upset against the Dodgers? Or will the Dodgers get their revenge against its divisional rival?

Despite a season plagued with injuries, the Dodgers still managed to secure the best record in baseball. Shohei Ohtani’s historic season with the most home runs and steals in a season, combined with crucial free-agent additions like Tyler Glasnow, kept L.A. at the top of the NL West.

The Dodgers have religiously underperformed in the regular season and have come up small in the big moments compared to the regular season. There are no excuses for the Dodgers this season, especially with Ohtani playing out of his mind and all this star power they possess; the Dodgers need to make the World Series at least.