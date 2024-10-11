Sunset Padel: Miami Beach's First Indoor Padel Club Sets the Standard for Luxury

Sunset Padel boasts four cutting-edge indoor courts that feature non-blinding linear lighting from Padel Galis, Spain’s leading company in padel court innovation. This advanced lighting system is making its debut in Miami, ensuring optimal visibility for players at all times. Each court is surfaced with Mondo Turf, the industry’s premier material that offers unmatched biomechanical support, enhancing joint and ligament health while providing a cushioned, enjoyable playing experience.

Elevating the game experience even further, the club's high ceilings ensure top-level performance regardless of weather conditions, making it a reliable venue for year-round play. The facility also includes a specialized stretch-out area for post-game flexibility and recovery, staffed by a personal stretch specialist and equipped with the latest fitness technology.