Sunset Padel: Miami Beach's First Indoor Padel Club Sets the Standard for Luxury

Miami Beach is taking its love for padel to new heights with the launch of Sunset Padel, the city's first members-only indoor padel club. Founded by visionaries Gianluca Vacchi, Chris Paciello, Michael Stern, and Rafi Gibly, this exclusive facility is more than just a sports venue—it's a luxurious lifestyle destination nestled in the Sunset Harbour neighborhood, known as a hub for health and fitness enthusiasts.
“Sunset Padel represents a new pinnacle for padel in Miami Beach, merging state-of-the-art facilities with a refined, social environment. Our vision was to create a space where elite sporting performance meets exceptional luxury, setting a new standard for the game,” says Gianluca Vacchi, Co-Founder of Sunset Padel.
Combining state-of-the-art technology with a sophisticated social atmosphere, Sunset Padel aims to revolutionize how Miami Beach approaches the sport. With its prime location and top-tier amenities, this club is poised to become the go-to destination for padel aficionados and luxury seekers alike.
Sunset Padel boasts four cutting-edge indoor courts that feature non-blinding linear lighting from Padel Galis, Spain’s leading company in padel court innovation. This advanced lighting system is making its debut in Miami, ensuring optimal visibility for players at all times. Each court is surfaced with Mondo Turf, the industry’s premier material that offers unmatched biomechanical support, enhancing joint and ligament health while providing a cushioned, enjoyable playing experience.
Elevating the game experience even further, the club's high ceilings ensure top-level performance regardless of weather conditions, making it a reliable venue for year-round play. The facility also includes a specialized stretch-out area for post-game flexibility and recovery, staffed by a personal stretch specialist and equipped with the latest fitness technology.
“We are proud to offer Miami Beach a facility that not only meets but exceeds the highest expectations in both design and functionality,” states Rafi Gibly, Co-Founder of Sunset Padel.
The sports program at Sunset Padel is led by none other than Pablo Ibáñez, the club’s Sports Director and Head Coach. A former World Padel Tour player with a storied career, Ibáñez has brought his expertise to Miami Beach after his pivotal role at the renowned Nueva Alcántara Club in Marbella, crowned the World’s Best Club in 2023. His vision and leadership promise to elevate Sunset Padel’s offerings to new heights.
Sunset Padel's interior design is as thoughtfully crafted as its courts. With a sophisticated blend of dark courts, terracotta accents, and high-end materials, the club’s aesthetic evokes the exclusivity of a private members-only venue. Impeccably designed counters, bars, and wood paneling contribute to an ambiance that seamlessly merges luxury with functionality.
The attention to detail extends to every aspect of the club, from its opulent changing rooms with spa-inspired showers to its meticulously curated pro shop, which features premium rackets and apparel from Padel Nuestro. Members can also enjoy refreshing beverages at the stylish juice bar, perfect for recharging after an intense match.
“Sunset Padel’s purpose is building a community with like-minded people who love the sport and want to be in a social setting no matter their playing level,” shares Chris Paciello, Co-Founder of Sunset Padel.
For those seeking the perfect blend of sport, style, and sophistication, Sunset Padel offers a unique membership experience that promises more than just a game—it offers a lifestyle. To learn more about membership opportunities, visit their website.
Location: 1880 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Instagram: @sunsetpadel
Phone: (305) 432-7807
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!