The Final Countdown: 5 Days until the 2024-25 NBA Season Tips-Off!

The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming in hot. They grabbed the top spot in the West last season, possess the youngest core of any contender, and arguably the most talented roster in the league. Led by their superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and young group Chet Holmgren and Jaylen Williams leading the charge, the Thunder look poised to be the team to beat.

The Western Conference has several teams that can reach the NBA finals. Last season, ten teams in the conference won 46 games or more, with the ten seed separated by five games from the fourth seed. It was the first time in NBA history that all ten teams had a winning record in the West.

Seven of those teams won between 46 and 51 games last season, and the gap between them looks even tighter now. I have ten teams again that will finish with 45 to 51 wins. This means at least two excellent teams will miss the playoffs again, much like the 46-win Kings and Warriors did last year.

As far as the prohibited favorites and contenders, as I mentioned, the Thunder will be everyone’s favorite to win the West because of their roster. However, another team that can’t be ignored is the Denver Nuggets, which won the 2023 championship and still have the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic at the helm.

Fresh off a finals appearance, Dallas will look to make another push after adding sharpshooter Klay Thompson, who should help the team with shooting after they struggled to make shots in the NBA finals.

Minnesota, coming off a 56-win season and Western Conference finals appearance, is back in the mix with superstar Anthony Edwards returning for his fifth season, where he’s gotten better every year and should not slow down this season.

Then you’ve got the wildcards in the west, which are also stacked, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and Golden State Warriors. All these teams have star power and believe they have enough to compete for an NBA title.

It will be a wild race with other teams that weren’t even mentioned, like the Memphis Grizzlies with a healthy Ja Morant returning this season and a young Houston Rockets team. It will be wild, and every game will count in a race this close.

If I had to narrow it down, OKC leads the pack, with Denver, Minnesota, and Dallas fighting for that next tier. But after that, it’s anyone’s guess who can break through. Expect Chaos!