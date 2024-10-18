The Final Countdown: 5 Days until the 2024-25 NBA Season Tips-Off!

With the 2024-25 NBA season just days away, excitement is at an all-time high. Powerhouse teams like the Celtics, Thunder, Nuggets, and Wolves are gearing up for a thrilling campaign.
Emerging young, talented teams like the Thunder and Wolves are looking to build on the success they sustained last season. They are brimming with young talent ready to make their mark, setting the stage for a season packed with high-stakes drama and electrifying matchups.
The beginning of the NBA season is always fun to watch, mainly because we don’t know what to expect. There could be a team on the rise that no one is talking about right now, and we would all be surprised to see that surprise team make headlines out of nowhere.
For example, last season, we witnessed the Thunder and Timbwerolves make a run as a top-three team in the Western Conference all season long and make a deep run in the playoffs. Everyone was surprised to witness the rise of the Thunder and Timberwolves, considering both teams struggled the year before, and all of a sudden, they were two of the best teams in the conference.
The Oklahoma City Thunder are coming in hot. They grabbed the top spot in the West last season, possess the youngest core of any contender, and arguably the most talented roster in the league. Led by their superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and young group Chet Holmgren and Jaylen Williams leading the charge, the Thunder look poised to be the team to beat.
The Western Conference has several teams that can reach the NBA finals. Last season, ten teams in the conference won 46 games or more, with the ten seed separated by five games from the fourth seed. It was the first time in NBA history that all ten teams had a winning record in the West.
Seven of those teams won between 46 and 51 games last season, and the gap between them looks even tighter now. I have ten teams again that will finish with 45 to 51 wins. This means at least two excellent teams will miss the playoffs again, much like the 46-win Kings and Warriors did last year.
As far as the prohibited favorites and contenders, as I mentioned, the Thunder will be everyone’s favorite to win the West because of their roster. However, another team that can’t be ignored is the Denver Nuggets, which won the 2023 championship and still have the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic at the helm.
Fresh off a finals appearance, Dallas will look to make another push after adding sharpshooter Klay Thompson, who should help the team with shooting after they struggled to make shots in the NBA finals.
Minnesota, coming off a 56-win season and Western Conference finals appearance, is back in the mix with superstar Anthony Edwards returning for his fifth season, where he’s gotten better every year and should not slow down this season.
Then you’ve got the wildcards in the west, which are also stacked, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and Golden State Warriors. All these teams have star power and believe they have enough to compete for an NBA title.
It will be a wild race with other teams that weren’t even mentioned, like the Memphis Grizzlies with a healthy Ja Morant returning this season and a young Houston Rockets team. It will be wild, and every game will count in a race this close.
If I had to narrow it down, OKC leads the pack, with Denver, Minnesota, and Dallas fighting for that next tier. But after that, it’s anyone’s guess who can break through. Expect Chaos!
The eastern conference won’t be nearly as competitive as the west, but a few teams still can make a run at a title. The defending champion Boston Celtics are everyone’s favorites to repeat as champions currently constructed with Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kristaps Porzingis. The depth, bench, and chemistry the Celtics possess is unlike any other team in the league right now, except for maybe the Nuggets and Thunder.
Boston is the one team that is balanced offensively and defensively, giving it a shot to win any game. But hot on their heels are the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks. The Knicks and 76ers upgraded their rosters this offseason, adding star power to their deep teams.
The Knicks recently acquired Mikal Bridges, an elite defender and shooter in the league. But they weren’t done after that; they also acquired Karl-Anthony Towns, one of the best shooters in the big man position. New York has been knocking on the door for the last two years but has come up short in the postseason due to injuries.
With a talented roster capable of dethroning the Boston Celtics, the Knicks, led by big body Jalen Brunson, now have a well-put-together roster good enough to run at a championship.
The Philadelphia 76ers will also be a formidable threat. A healthy Joel Embiid is arguably the most dominant player in the league when he’s in good health. Embiid has his running mate Tyrese Maxey, who signed for a 5-year contract extension of $204 million after having an excellent season last year.
They also signed nine-time all-star Paul George, one of the best two-way wings in the game, to form a big three in the city of brotherly love. If they can navigate off-the-court distractions and stay healthy, the Sixers have enough fire power to keep in the mix.
Another team that many people aren’t mentioning for the right reasons is the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks have been a disappointing team since winning the championship in 2021, getting past the first round once since then.
But with Giannis Antetokounmpo still at the peak of his powers and Damian Lillard, the Bucks still possess one of the best one-two punches in the league when healthy. In the last few years, Lillard or Giannis got hurt before the playoffs started, which played a significant role in their early postseason exits.
At the top, it’s shaping up to be a three-way battle between Boston, New York, and Philly, with Milwaukee, Cleveland, and Miami lurking as potential dark horses. The East may not have as many teams in the mix as the West, but the road to the finals will be just as brutal.
As mentioned above, the Celtics and Thunder are the favorites to reach the NBA finals in their respective West and East conferences. In the finals, the Thunder vs.Celtics would offer an exciting blend of matchups, with both teams having dynamic stars capable of taking over games.
It could go either way in a tight series, but the Celtics would have a slight edge due to their depth and experience. The Thunder would make it enjoyable. Celtics in 6!
Things can change from now to June, with the finals featuring two different teams because of the parody in the NBA, but for now, this will be the finals matchup that is likely.
The 2024-25 season will be one of the most competitive in recent memory, with both conferences packed with talented teams and intriguing storylines. The rise of the young Oklahoma City Thunder is a headline, while perennial powerhouses like Denver, Dallas, and Minnesota will battle to keep pace.
Either way, this season will surely deliver unforgettable moments, fierce competition, intriguing matchups, and a thrilling race to the championship. It’s going to be a wild ride—so buckle up!
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!