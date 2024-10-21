Joker Folie a Deux - A Missed Opportunity Struggles to Capture the Chaos of Its Predecessor

Joker: Folie a Deux has faced much criticism for the right reasons. One major criticism is that the film has shifted its direction from a thriller/crime film to a musical. What made the first Joker film beloved by fans was its gritty, grounded realism of the Joker character.

The inclusion of strange musical numbers in the film feels out of place. Many scenes where the musical is in place don’t fit the film's theme because fans expect a darker tone when watching Joker.

The mix of psychological drama with musical elements has never worked, with some viewers feeling the sequences failed to drive the story forward. The film, directed again by Todd Phillips, blends dark drama with musical fantasy. Still, the result is a clunky and uneven experience that fails to live up to the dangerous allure of the original.

The film was released on Oct.4 and is already heading to streaming services on Oct.29. Not even a month in, and you can watch the movie in two weeks. This tells you everything you need to know about what people think about the film.