Top 5 Must-Watch Halloween Movies for a Spooky October Night

As Halloween approaches, there’s no better time to sit on your couch, grab popcorn, and binge-watch the best spooky films. Whether you're in the mood for some classic horror slasher movies, a nostalgic family horror film, or something strange and fun, the right movie can change your mood today.
To help you choose, here’s a list of the top five most exciting and fun films to watch on an October night. These films offer a mix of chills, fear, thrills, and Halloween magic.
Get ready to grab popcorn, turn off the lights, and enjoy these timeless Halloween flicks!
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) is arguably the best Halloween movie ever and one of the best films to release, with a 95% fresh rating on . Produced by Tim Burton, this top-notch animated classic fits the Halloween spirit and the whimsical wonder of Christmas.
The story follows Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween, who stumbles upon a city filled with Christmas spirits and becomes obsessed with bringing the holiday spirit into the world–with spooky decisions.
With its excellent music produced by Danny Elfman, fantastic animation, and the perfect balance between romance and spooky eerie, The Nightmare Before Christmas is a must-watch for families looking to watch a movie together on Halloween and during the holiday season.
Directed by Tim Burton, one of the best filmmakers in the horror and romance genres, introduced this quirky gothic comedy-horror film that is a laugh-out-loud for families. With its unique style and humor, it’s a fun, spooky option for Halloween.
When a new family moves in, they ask Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), a mischievous “bio-exorcist,” for help scaring them away. It’s a classic film that’s a fun time to watch with your family and friends.
With the humor, fantastic visuals, and Burton’s style, Beetlejuice is a fun, off-beat choice for anyone looking to add a little comedy to their Halloween movie lineup.
Hocus Pocus (1993) is a beloved family-friendly Halloween classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as three witches. This Halloween classic charmed audiences for decades; it even got a sequel in 2022.
The movie follows three witches who have been resurrected from the dead after 300 years and are determined to regain their youth by casting a spell on the children in their town. It’s up to a group of kids and a funny immortal talking cat to stop them, which makes it even more amusing.
With its mix of spooky fun, humor, and fan-favorite cast, Hocus Pocus is a nostalgic favorite that's perfect for all ages during the Halloween season.
Frankenweenie (2012) is one of the most underrated Halloween animated films. I remember watching it when I was eight years old and sobbing after the film ended. It’s a very emotional and perfect Halloween movie for dog lovers.
The story follows a young boy named Victor, who strongly connects with his dog Sparky. But after a car strikes Sparky while he is running to grab a baseball, Victor does everything he can to bring his dog back to life.
Victor suddenly brings Sparky back to life through a science experiment similar to Frankenstein’s resurrection, and the two once again become friends. With its black-and-white animation, gothic aesthetic, and a mix of emotional moments, Frankenweenie delivers a perfect Halloween movie for those who have dogs and enjoy a balance of spooky and emotional moments.
Scream is the only violent and bloody movie I’ve mentioned in this top-five list. Even though it’s the most gruesome film out of the other four, it’s still a great horror movie, and I couldn’t leave it out of the best movies to watch in October.
This horror/slasher film is my favorite franchise in the horror genre because of the acting, twists, and clever mix of suspense and dark humor. What makes the Scream franchise so good is that audiences never know who the killer is, and just like the main characters, they have to figure it out.
However, the original Scream film, released in 1996, remains a top-notch horror film almost 30 years after its release. For any horror fan, or even if you are not a fan of horror movies, you will still enjoy watching this film because of the brilliant acting, script, and genuine scares and tension.
As the spooky season unfolds, these five Halloween films—Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Frankenweenie, and Scream—will offer a delightful mix of chills, laughs, and nostalgia that will suit all audiences.
Whether you’re in the mood for classic horror, lighthearted fun, or a thrilling mystery, each film brings its unique flavor to the Halloween experience.
So gather your friends or family, prepare some popcorn, and enlighten yourself in the magic of these gems synonymous with Halloween.
