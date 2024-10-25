Smile 2: A Bigger, Bloodier, Scarier Sequel That Outshines the Original
The 2022 film “Smile” introduced audiences to a world where a sinister curse was passed from person to person, similar to the Grudge. This would force them to smile disturbingly before being driven to horrifying acts.
The film was scary, creepy, and disturbing and had a great ending. However, considering its success and positive reviews, fans were still left questioning whether there would be a follow-up to a second story.
Smile 2 is not only a good film but builds on the original’s foundation and elevates it to another level, making it one of the best sequel horror films in a decade. With an unpredictable story, strong performances, and solid pacing, it is a rare achievement to see a sequel surpass its original and add value to its franchise.
It’s always tough to work on a sequel that outshines the original. We recently saw Joker: Folie a Deux, arguably the worst sequel and film fail to live up to the original Joker film. After a fantastic first film, the sequel ruined the original and will never be the same to die-hard fans who loved that film because of how god-awful Joker: Folie a Deux was.
Naomi Scott Delivers an Unforgettable Performance
After Sosie Bacon delivered a masterful performance in Smile (2022), it seemed challenging that another actress would come in and do a solid job or even top that performance. Not only does Naomi Scott do a great job, but her performance is up there for Oscar consideration.
In Smile 2, Naomi Scott’s character, Skye Riley, is a pop star who attempts to return to the stage after battling a troubled past. After a tragic car accident killed her boyfriend (played by Ray Nicholson, son of Jack Nicholson, Skye is grieving and struggles to stay sober, fighting the pressures of fame.
Scott brings raw energy to the role and her portrayal of a character struggling with her mental health, which keeps the audience locked in and invested in the supernatural threat she encounters.
Scott’s performance is so intense and powerful that she deserves to be nominated for an award. She delivers one of the best horror performances of the year.
Elevated Suspense
While Smile (2022) was scary and terrifying, Smile 2 leans more into psychological horror with a protagonist whose reliability is constantly questioned. Skye’s traumatic history, combined with her ongoing battles with addiction, makes her the right character for this role.
Director Parker Finn returns and takes full advantage of the jump scares, fleshing out the characters and creating an atmosphere that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.
Jump Scares and Gore Done Right
Finn proves he has a good direction for effective jump scares and emotional horror, delivering plenty of moments that viewers fear out of their minds. Smile 2 is also relatively gorier and more violent than its predecessor, giving horror fans a bloody good time.
The film makes the characters smile just as creepy and horrifying as the original, reminding audiences why it was so effective.
A Dark and Ambitious Conclusion
The film's finale hints at an even darker and more ambitious future for the franchise, ending on a cliffhanger that suggests a trilogy could be on the way. Smile 2 ends on a high note, leaving room for another chapter to close out this masterful franchise.
Like the first film's ending, the finale leaves audiences curious and without idea where the story could go, which is always a great way to end a film.
Critics and Audience Reaction
Smile 2 has received positive reviews for its jump-scares and creepy smile and for taking the sequel to new heights without losing sight of what it is. The sequel holds a solid 7.2 rating on and an 85% fresh rating on . Reviewers praise Scott’s performance, the film’s writing, and a script that gives the story more depth.
While the sequel isn’t doing well at the box office right now, with $55 million grossed worldwide, it is still a great horror movie that fans must watch, especially during October.
Smile 2 succeeds as a standalone horror film without copying from the original, and fans of the first film won’t want to miss this one.
