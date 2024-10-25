Smile 2: A Bigger, Bloodier, Scarier Sequel That Outshines the Original

The 2022 film “Smile” introduced audiences to a world where a sinister curse was passed from person to person, similar to the Grudge. This would force them to smile disturbingly before being driven to horrifying acts.

The film was scary, creepy, and disturbing and had a great ending. However, considering its success and positive reviews, fans were still left questioning whether there would be a follow-up to a second story.

Smile 2 is not only a good film but builds on the original’s foundation and elevates it to another level, making it one of the best sequel horror films in a decade. With an unpredictable story, strong performances, and solid pacing, it is a rare achievement to see a sequel surpass its original and add value to its franchise.

It’s always tough to work on a sequel that outshines the original. We recently saw Joker: Folie a Deux, arguably the worst sequel and film fail to live up to the original Joker film. After a fantastic first film, the sequel ruined the original and will never be the same to die-hard fans who loved that film because of how god-awful Joker: Folie a Deux was.