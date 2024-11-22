The Drone Racing League Announces Lineup Of World-Class Pilots For The 2025 DRL U.s. Air Force Miami Invitational

About Drone Racing League

Drone Racing League® (DRL) is the world's premier professional drone racing property. The best drone pilots in the world fly in DRL and millions of fans watch them race on top broadcast and streaming platforms. Combining groundbreaking technology and immersive drone racing, DRL is creating a new era of sports that brings high-speed competition across real life and virtual simulation. Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is privately-held and headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit www.drl.io.

About Infinite Reality

Infinite Reality (iR)™ is an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media, commerce, and community through AI, spatial computing, and other immersive technologies. iR’s suite of cutting-edge software, production, marketing services, and other capabilities empower brands and creators to craft inventive digital experiences that uplevel audience engagement, data ownership, monetization, and brand health metrics. The company is backed by an impressive roster of investors including RSE Ventures, Liberty Media, Lux Capital, Lerer Hippeau, MGM, CAA, T-Mobile Ventures, Courtside VC, Exor, Terracap, IAC, Live Nation, as well as notable individuals such as Steve Aoki, Imagine Dragons, and NBA player Rudy Gobert. For more information, visit theinfinitereality.com.