Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Dazzle in a Spectacular 'Wicked' Adaptation
As the holiday season kicks off, movie theatres are rousing with excitement, and “Wicked,” the long-anticipated adaptation of the Broadway musical, is brought on the screen to enchant audiences of all ages.
Jon M. Chu directed this film, and he brings musical magic and experience to it. His previous films include “In the Heights,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” and the Step Up films. Chu brings the magic of Oz to life with breathtaking visuals, unforgettable performances, and a story that resonates with friendship, acceptance, and transformation themes.
A Holiday Experience Perfect for Families
There’s no better time than the holidays to dive into a story of heartwarming camaraderie and adventure. “Wicked” offers a magical escape for families, blending humor, dazzling musical numbers, and larger-than-life characters in a way that encourages both laughter and reflection
Much like the classic “The Wizard of Oz,” this film invites viewers to journey through the curious Land of Oz with a fresh twist highlighting the power of compassion and understanding.
A Slow Start That Finds Its Rhythm
The film opens with a dramatic retelling of the Wicked Witch of the West’s supposed demise, setting the stage for Glinda the Good (Ariana Grande) to recount her complicated relationship with Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the misunderstood green-skinned witch.
While the movie initially feels weighed down by its extravagant set pieces and fast-paced introduction, it finds its footing as Elphaba and Glinda navigate their journey from rivals to inseparable friends at Shiz University.
The movie is at its best when Ariana and Cynthia are on screen together, showcasing the incredible chemistry they share on screen. Both singers showed up and delivered outstanding performances and are Oscar-worthy nominees.
The film is one of the biggest surprises of the year because with the movie spending $150 million on the budget, it seemed like it would be a CGI mess, but the filming locations and costumes the characters were wearing looked tremendous and real.
Musical numbers like “What Is This Feeling?” and “Popular” inject energy and humor, leading to more profound, more touching moments as the story unfolds.
But “Wicked” is more than just witches
At its core, “Wicked” is a tale of embracing differences and challenging perceptions. Elphaba’s journey—from a misunderstood outsider to an influential yet insulted figure—mirrors the struggles those labeled “other” in society face.
Through its stunning visuals and heartfelt songs like “Defying Gravity,” the film conveys a message of self-acceptance and standing up for what’s right, even in the face of overwhelming opposition.
This makes “Wicked” more than just a family movie; it’s a thought-provoking experience that encourages conversations about kindness, resilience, and the good and evil in this world.
Critics and Audience Love for “Wicked”
“Wicked” has received love and affection for its unique blend of humor, heart, and an emotional story that resonates with audiences. As of now, the score is at 90% fresh rating, and has a solid 7.9 rating.
Reviewers praise the chemistry between Erivo and Grande’s relationship and the humor in the film. The film’s ability to balance humor and emotional moments is especially impressive for a musical film.
Build Up for Part 2
As the story builds to its climactic conclusion, Elphaba and Glinda’s friendship is tested by betrayal, heartbreak, and the pursuit of justice.
The introduction of the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) adds layers to the narrative, revealing that Oz’s glitzy exterior masks a darker reality.
The film ends dramatically, with Elphaba’s transformation into the “Wicked Witch,” leaving audiences eager to see how her story continues.
Wicked Part Two, set to release in November 2025, promises even more magic, drama, and revelations, making the first installment a must-watch to fully appreciate what’s to come.
Why “Wicked” Is the Perfect Holiday Film
With its themes of love, friendship, and courage, “Wicked” perfectly embodies the holiday spirit.
It’s a film that families can enjoy together, sparking meaningful discussions while delivering cinematic magic that lingers long after the credits roll.
Whether you’re a longtime fan of the musical or a newcomer to the Land of Oz, “Wicked” offers a visually stunning, emotionally uplifting experience perfect for the season.
Mark your calendars for the sequel in 2025, but for now, let this holiday season be a little more “wicked” in the best way possible.
