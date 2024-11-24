Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Dazzle in a Spectacular 'Wicked' Adaptation

The film opens with a dramatic retelling of the Wicked Witch of the West’s supposed demise, setting the stage for Glinda the Good (Ariana Grande) to recount her complicated relationship with Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), the misunderstood green-skinned witch.

While the movie initially feels weighed down by its extravagant set pieces and fast-paced introduction, it finds its footing as Elphaba and Glinda navigate their journey from rivals to inseparable friends at Shiz University.

The movie is at its best when Ariana and Cynthia are on screen together, showcasing the incredible chemistry they share on screen. Both singers showed up and delivered outstanding performances and are Oscar-worthy nominees.

The film is one of the biggest surprises of the year because with the movie spending $150 million on the budget, it seemed like it would be a CGI mess, but the filming locations and costumes the characters were wearing looked tremendous and real.

Musical numbers like “What Is This Feeling?” and “Popular” inject energy and humor, leading to more profound, more touching moments as the story unfolds.