ELYSIAN’s Legacy of Light in Las Vegas Honors Aspiring Women and Global Resilience
Las Vegas shimmered in gold as ELYSIAN brought its Legacy of Light experience to the Bellagio Hotel, hosting two transformative days dedicated to storytelling, mentorship, and celebrating the next generation of women leaders. The event marked the debut of ELYSIAN’s Golden Issue, expanding the brand’s mission to include Aspiring Women—young visionaries already breaking barriers and forging their own paths.
Golden Conversations and a New Chapter
The weekend opened Friday with Cocktails & Conversation at The Vault, where guests dressed in gold to symbolize resilience, light, and hope. ELYSIAN Founder and Publisher Karen Floyd welcomed attendees, emphasizing the power of women uniting across generations to share knowledge, challenge norms, and inspire leadership.
“The Golden Issue isn’t just a celebration; it’s a call to action. It’s about breaking down barriers, passing the torch of leadership with intention, and creating a future where every woman has the opportunity to lead and inspire.”
Karen Floyd, ELYSIAN Founder
The Golden Issue honors Aspiring Women whose influence extends beyond their years, reflecting ELYSIAN’s commitment to fostering a culture where mentorship is as essential as achievement.
Mentorship With Purpose
Spearheading the Aspiring Women initiative is Dr. Christina Rahm, an entrepreneur, scientist, and humanitarian reshaping the way emerging leaders connect with seasoned mentors. Her vision prioritizes holistic guidance—offering career, emotional, mental, and spiritual support.
“Mentorship is about giving women the tools to navigate their own path with clarity and confidence. It’s about helping them break systems that don’t serve them and embrace their full potential.”
Dr. Christina Rahm
Through this initiative, ELYSIAN is building a sustainable network where women of all ages learn, grow, and elevate each other, ensuring the exchange of wisdom across generations remains a central pillar of the brand’s mission.
Spotlight on Global Resilience
On Saturday, the focus turned to humanitarian storytelling with a private screening of Ukraine: For the Children, the sequel to ELYSIAN’s award-winning documentary Fight for Ukraine: 12 Women’s War. Having already been shown at the Kennedy Center, the American Theater, and the Vatican’s World Changers Summit, the film shares powerful accounts of women and children navigating the realities of war.
“This documentary is a testament to the unyielding spirit of those who continue to fight for peace in the face of adversity.”
Karen Floyd, ELYSIAN Founder
Innovation Meets Inspiration
The Legacy of Light experience was proudly sponsored by RyouLive, a leader in Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) technology. Their work in developing a wireless brain-body interface, designed to communicate with the human brain via frequencies, represents a groundbreaking approach to ethical, human-centered AI innovation. Their mission aligns with ELYSIAN’s commitment to creating a better future through intentional action.
A Legacy Moving Forward
By uniting Aspiring and Inspiring Women, the Las Vegas Legacy of Light marked a turning point in ELYSIAN’s journey—one that blends mentorship, philanthropy, and global awareness. With over $17 million disbursed through its philanthropic arm, ELYSIAN Impact, the brand continues to advance initiatives supporting women, children, animals, service, and the environment.
The two-day celebration was more than a milestone event—it was a reaffirmation of ELYSIAN’s belief that storytelling, connection, and leadership can ignite change that endures far beyond the gold-lit rooms of the Bellagio.
