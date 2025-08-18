Luxury Sports Travel: Top 10 Hawaiian Sporting Events 2025–2026

Hawai‘i is elevating its lure for luxe‑minded travelers by pairing athleticism with aloha this season. From late 2025 into 2026, the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority is investing deeply in sports tourism—allocating $1.9 million toward 21 signature festivals and sporting events across the islands. This savvy funding, administered through HTA’s Signature Events Program in partnership with Kilohana, fuels events that meld rich cultural heritage with world‑class athleticism, all within the breathtaking natural canvas of the Aloha State. (altexsoft.com)